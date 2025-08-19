Faraday Future pivots to crypto and AI as car sales falter

Amid struggles in its EV business, cash-starved Faraday Future is pivoting to crypto and AI.

Summary
  • Faraday Future is pivoting to crypto and embodied AI
  • The firm hopes its crypto treasury will attract capital and help it raise cash for its business
  • So far, Faraday Future has produced only 16 of its FF 91s vehicles

The struggling EV startup Faraday Future is pivoting to crypto and AI. On Sunday, August 17, EV startup Faraday Future announced the launch of a treasury product, as well as a new focus on embodied AI.

Faraday Future is launching the C10 Treasury product, a weighted basket of the top 10 crypto assets, excluding stablecoins. The fund will allocate 80% of the funds according to the index and actively manage the other 20% for greater returns.

The fund is aiming for $500 million to $1 billion in initial crypto asset purchases, with an initial purchase of $30 million. Moreover, the company hopes to earn an estimated 3% to 5% in staking yields, which it will use to fund stock buybacks and innovation in its core business.

Faraday Future’s business struggles

Faraday Future hopes to leverage crypto and AI to reinvigorate interest in its business. According to the firm, the goal is to combine the short-cycle crypto business with the long-cycle embodied AI for electric vehicles.

Once dubbed a potential Tesla competitor, Faraday Future’s business has been struggling. By January 2025, the company had only produced 16 of its flagship FF 91 vehicles. Most were given to employees and advocates.

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a "global trading engine" through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
Crypto influencer Charles Parks was sentenced for allegedly orchestrating a multimillion-dollar "cryptojacking scheme," a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice says. Charles Parks Gets 1 Year In Prison For Crypto Scheme Charles O. Parks III, better known as "CP3O," was sentenced to one year and one day behind bars in Brooklyn federal court for stealing from two well-known cloud-computing services in a bid to illicitly buy digital assets, according to the August 15 press release . (1/2) "Parks branded himself as an innovator and a thought leader, but in the end he was merely a fraudster whose secret to getting rich quick was lying and stealing," stated United States Attorney Nocella. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) August 15, 2025 The press release outlines the practice of cryptojacking as "the unauthorized use or hijacking of another party's resources, such as electricity, hardware, or computing power to mine cryptocurrency." The DOJ claims that Parks stole $3.5 million worth of computing power and storage, as well as $1 million worth of digital assets , between January and August 2021. "After converting the ill-gotten cryptocurrency into dollars, Parks used the proceeds to make extravagant purchases, including a Mercedes-Benz, jewelry, and first-class hotel rooms, and to pay travel expenses," the press release reads. Cryptojacking Convict Lived Life of Luxury Parks also used the massive blockchain scheme as a means of promoting himself as a successful crypto influencer, sharing tips on his YouTube channel on what he called a "MultiMillionaire Mentality." "Charles Parks III stole more than $3.5 million worth of resources to illegally mine another million in cryptocurrency for personal luxurious purchases," stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge G. Raia. "While Parks gloated across social media platforms, he failed to mention his purported success was rooted in deceit and theft." "Charles Parks manipulated technology, stole millions in computer resources, and illegally mined cryptocurrency—and today's sentencing holds him fully accountable for his deceitful actions," stated NYPD Commissioner Tisch.
