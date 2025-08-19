ETHZilla’s NASDAQ relaunch puts $419m Ethereum treasury in the spotlight

Crypto.news
2025/08/19 04:25
DeFi
DEFI$0.001708-0.46%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,379.78-2.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00728+1.81%

The rebranded firm, now holding 94,675 ETH, is betting big on Ethereum’s long-term value, with backing from Polychain, Founders Fund, and key DeFi founders.

Summary
  • ETHZilla debuts on NASDAQ with a $419m Ethereum treasury, rebranding from biotech firm 180 Life Sciences.
  • Backed by Polychain, Founders Fund, and DeFi leaders, ETHZilla aims to be a major corporate ETH holder.

According to a press release dated August 18, ETHZilla Corporation has officially completed its rebranding and transition from biotech firm 180 Life Sciences to a dedicated Ethereum (ETH) treasury vehicle.

The company’s shares began trading under the new ticker “ETHZ” on the same day, marking a strategic shift toward accumulating and managing one of the largest corporate ETH holdings in public markets.

With 94,675 ETH acquired at an average price of $3,902 and now worth approximately $419 million, the move signals a growing institutional embrace of Ethereum as a treasury asset.

ETHZilla’s institutional backing and pivot into Ethereum

According to ETHZilla’s announcement, its treasury strategy is designed to leverage Ethereum’s dual role as both a store of value and a yield-generating asset. The company said it has partnered with Electric Capital to maximize returns through staking, DeFi lending, and liquidity provisioning, positioning the firm to benefit from Ethereum’s expanding utility beyond mere price appreciation.

The pivot from biotech to Ethereum treasury management came after ETHZilla raised $565 million in private funding, with backing from over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors.

The list features both a deep bench of both institutional capital and Ethereum-native builders. Polychain Capital, Electric Capital, and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund anchor the institutional side, while key DeFi founders, including EigenLayer’s Sreeram Kannan, Lido’s Konstantin Lomashuk, and Compound’s Robert Leshner, lend credibility to the venture. Their participation suggests confidence not just in ETHZilla’s model, but in Ethereum’s long-term viability as a cornerstone of decentralized finance.

While ETHZilla’s treasury strategy dominates headlines, the company hasn’t abandoned its roots entirely. The company said its legacy biotech assets remain part of the portfolio, with plans to monetize intellectual property, and its gaming division continues to operate. This diversified approach could provide stability if crypto markets turn volatile, though the firm’s future now hinges on Ethereum’s performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$14.039-6.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.135-1.53%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02257-16.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001915-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Crypto Influencer Sentenced To Prison In Multi-Million Dollar ‘Cryptojacking’ Scam

Crypto Influencer Sentenced To Prison In Multi-Million Dollar ‘Cryptojacking’ Scam

Crypto influencer Charles Parks was sentenced for allegedly orchestrating a multimillion-dollar “cryptojacking scheme,” a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice says. Charles Parks Gets 1 Year In Prison For Crypto Scheme Charles O. Parks III, better known as “CP3O,” was sentenced to one year and one day behind bars in Brooklyn federal court for stealing from two well-known cloud-computing services in a bid to illicitly buy digital assets, according to the August 15 press release . (1/2) “Parks branded himself as an innovator and a thought leader, but in the end he was merely a fraudster whose secret to getting rich quick was lying and stealing,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) August 15, 2025 The press release outlines the practice of cryptojacking as “the unauthorized use or hijacking of another party’s resources, such as electricity, hardware, or computing power to mine cryptocurrency.” The DOJ claims that Parks stole $3.5 million worth of computing power and storage, as well as $1 million worth of digital assets , between January and August 2021. “After converting the ill-gotten cryptocurrency into dollars, Parks used the proceeds to make extravagant purchases, including a Mercedes-Benz, jewelry, and first-class hotel rooms, and to pay travel expenses,” the press release reads. Cryptojacking Convict Lived Life of Luxury Parks also used the massive blockchain scheme as a means of promoting himself as a successful crypto influencer, sharing tips on his YouTube channel on what he called a “MultiMillionaire Mentality.” “Charles Parks III stole more than $3.5 million worth of resources to illegally mine another million in cryptocurrency for personal luxurious purchases,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge G. Raia. “While Parks gloated across social media platforms, he failed to mention his purported success was rooted in deceit and theft.” “Charles Parks manipulated technology, stole millions in computer resources, and illegally mined cryptocurrency—and today’s sentencing holds him fully accountable for his deceitful actions,” stated NYPD Commissioner Tisch.
Gravity
G$0.01179-2.80%
U
U$0.021-7.69%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07928-2.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10194+1.23%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001846-8.52%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0858+2.08%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 03:24

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Crypto Influencer Sentenced To Prison In Multi-Million Dollar ‘Cryptojacking’ Scam

Malta regulator: No MiCA licenses at risk after EU review

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Announces $400M Private Notes – Data Center Push, $60M Upsize Option