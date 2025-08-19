CICC: The Federal Reserve will remain cautious in its decision to cut interest rates and will not cut interest rates significantly

2025/08/19 08:24
PANews reported on August 19th that a CICC research report indicated that the market has recently significantly increased its pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut, and divisions within the Fed have intensified, with some favoring a rate cut and others advocating a wait-and-see approach. US President Trump, Treasury Secretary Benson, and others are also pressuring the Fed, calling for a significant rate cut. However, we believe that current conditions do not support a significant rate cut. The greatest risk facing the US currently is quasi-stagflation, and rate cuts cannot resolve this dilemma. Monetary policy should remain centered on stabilizing inflation (expectations), rather than pursuing short-term growth or succumbing to political pressure. Therefore, we believe the Fed will remain cautious in its decision-making on rate cuts and will refrain from significant easing. The coexistence of slowing employment and sticky inflation significantly increases the uncertainty surrounding the monetary policy path.

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US
PANews2025/08/19 08:31
The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 19th that PR Times reported that JPYC Co., Ltd. has been registered as a " fund transfer service provider " by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
PANews2025/08/19 08:59
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
PANews2025/05/03 14:40

