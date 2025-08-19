Chamath Palihapitiya returns to the SPAC market, looking to raise $250 million

PANews
2025/08/19 08:21

PANews reported on August 19th that former Facebook executive and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has launched another SPAC after nearly three years. His company, American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A, has filed for a $250 million IPO and plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange, focusing on energy, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and defense. The new SPAC does not have warrants, and founder shares only vest when the stock price rises 50% above the issue price. AEXA Sponsor LLC will subscribe for 175,000 Class A shares for $1.75 million. Palihapitiya warned retail investors of the risks of investing, stating that only SoFi Technologies Inc. is trading above its issue price, while other SPACs have experienced an average loss of 75%. The offering is underwritten by Banco Santander SA, with the ticker symbol AEXA.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US
U
U$0.02047-9.02%
Particl
PART$0.1842+3.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:31
The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 19th that PR Times reported that JPYC Co., Ltd. has been registered as a " fund transfer service provider " by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:59
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184-2.63%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002369-7.82%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40

Trending News

More

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

With over 97% support, who will be the biggest beneficiary of LayerZero's acquisition of Stargate?

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?