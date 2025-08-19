SEC again delays approval of Truth Social and several crypto ETFs

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to The Block , the SEC has postponed its decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs until October 8th . This week, the SEC also routinely postponed the approval of the CoinShares Litecoin ETF , CoinShares XRP ETF , and 21Shares Core XRP ETF . The related XRP trust and 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF staking proposals were also postponed. The SEC stated that it needed more time to review the relevant rule changes and the issues involved.

