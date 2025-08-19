U.S. Treasury Secretary: Implementing the "Genius Act" is crucial to ensuring U.S. leadership in the digital asset sector

PANews
2025/08/19 08:09
U
U$0.01837-18.06%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03965-1.90%

PANews reported on August 19th that according to CoinDesk , U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the implementation of the GENIUS ACT is crucial to ensuring the United States' leadership in the digital asset field. He pointed out that stablecoins will expand the global use of the U.S. dollar and drive demand for U.S. Treasury bonds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SEC again delays approval of Truth Social and several crypto ETFs

SEC again delays approval of Truth Social and several crypto ETFs

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to The Block , the SEC has postponed its decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs until October 8th . This
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1538-8.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:12
Chamath Palihapitiya returns to the SPAC market, looking to raise $250 million

Chamath Palihapitiya returns to the SPAC market, looking to raise $250 million

PANews reported on August 19th that former Facebook executive and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has launched another SPAC after nearly three years. His company, American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A, has filed
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:21
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold 150,000 shares in eight transactions, cashing in $27.1 million

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold 150,000 shares in eight transactions, cashing in $27.1 million

PANews reported on August 19 that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold 150,000 shares through eight transactions between August 14 and 15, cashing out US$27.1 million from Nvidia.
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:28

Trending News

More

SEC again delays approval of Truth Social and several crypto ETFs

Chamath Palihapitiya returns to the SPAC market, looking to raise $250 million

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold 150,000 shares in eight transactions, cashing in $27.1 million

SEC Taps Into Early Crypto Projects With Direct Outreach to Shape New Rules

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets