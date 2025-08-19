SEC Taps Into Early Crypto Projects With Direct Outreach to Shape New Rules

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 07:30
U
U$0.02047-9.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061--%
Major
MAJOR$0.15927-0.94%
Stage
STAGE$0.000046--%

The SEC is launching direct engagement with early-stage blockchain startups, signaling a major regulatory shift toward proactive dialogue, compliance clarity, and stronger U.S. leadership in crypto.

SEC Opens Direct Channels to Blockchain Builders

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is increasing its outreach to the digital asset industry, focusing more closely on early-stage blockchain projects. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who heads the agency’s crypto task force, announced on social media platform X that the SEC will hold a meeting with small crypto startups in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 4. The event is meant to give new projects a direct line to regulators while they’re still in the early phases of development. On Aug. 18, Peirce wrote:

The SEC has made several efforts aimed at opening dialogue with the crypto community, including a roundtable that brought together developers, legal advisors, and regulators to talk through challenges in the space. Peirce’s role has been central in pushing for spaces where regulation and innovation can be discussed without conflict.

As part of a broader shift in regulatory strategy, SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently launched “Project Crypto,” a new initiative that aims to simplify digital asset oversight and potentially make the U.S. more attractive to crypto companies. Unlike earlier approaches that leaned heavily on enforcement, this project emphasizes regulatory clarity and a more structured path for compliance.

At the same time, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is taking steps to expand its role in overseeing crypto spot markets. Acting Chairman Caroline Pham kicked off a “crypto sprint” and a test program allowing spot crypto assets to be traded on CFTC-registered exchanges. The goal is to create a more uniform, federal-level framework for a market that has long operated under a mix of state rules.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US
U
U$0.02047-9.02%
Particl
PART$0.1839+3.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:31
The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 19th that PR Times reported that JPYC Co., Ltd. has been registered as a " fund transfer service provider " by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:59
Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$851.72+1.79%
HAI
HAI$0.010361-1.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-11.72%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004318-0.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 18:30

Trending News

More

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

With over 97% support, who will be the biggest beneficiary of LayerZero's acquisition of Stargate?