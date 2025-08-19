KindlyMD Completes $200 Million Convertible Bond Financing to Increase Bitcoin Holdings

PANews reported on August 19th that KindlyMD, according to Decrypt, has completed a $200 million convertible bond financing round, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin and for general operations. The company, which previously merged with Nakamoto Holdings and continues to operate under the KindlyMD name, has raised $540 million through a PIPE. KindlyMD's stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol NAKA.

