The U.S. Treasury Department is soliciting opinions on innovative stablecoin regulations for the GENIUS Act.

PANews reported on August 19th that, in accordance with the GENIUS Act, the U.S. Treasury Department is publicly soliciting financial institutions to submit innovative approaches to detecting illegal digital asset activity, including APIs, artificial intelligence, digital identity verification, and blockchain monitoring. The public must submit comments by October 17th (within 60 days), and the comments will be used to evaluate the tools' effectiveness, cost, privacy, and cybersecurity.

