Trump: Arrangements for the Puze meeting have begun, location to be determined

PANews reported on August 19th that US President Trump stated on social media that during a White House meeting, he discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with European leaders, which would be provided by European countries in coordination with the United States. Trump stated that after the meeting, he spoke with Putin by phone and began arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, at a location to be determined. Following this meeting, a trilateral meeting would be held, involving the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, plus Trump himself. Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and Special Envoy Witkoff are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine.

Sources said the United States hopes to facilitate a meeting between Putin and Zelensky by the end of August. German Chancellor Merz said the meeting will take place within two weeks.