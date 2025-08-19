Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews
2025/08/19 08:31
U
U$0.02047-9.02%
Particl
PART$0.1838+3.20%

PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US weapons with European funding, with the goal of obtaining US security guarantees after reaching a peace agreement with Russia. Under these proposals, Kyiv and Washington will also reach a $50 billion agreement to cooperate with Ukrainian companies to produce drones. These companies have been pioneers in drone technology since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict in 2022. Four people familiar with the matter revealed that Ukraine shared the proposal for a new security agreement with the United States in a list of talking points with European allies before meeting with US President Trump at the White House on Monday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 19th that PR Times reported that JPYC Co., Ltd. has been registered as a " fund transfer service provider " by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:59
Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$851.72+1.79%
HAI
HAI$0.010361-1.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-11.72%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004318-0.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 18:30
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1185-1.90%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002369-7.82%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40

Trending News

More

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

With over 97% support, who will be the biggest beneficiary of LayerZero's acquisition of Stargate?

Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group