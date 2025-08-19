The crypto sector continues to fall, with only the PayFi sector remaining relatively strong

PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to decline today. Only the PayFi sector remained relatively resilient, rising 0.06% over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Monero (XMR) rose 2.19%, Nano (XNO) rose 1.38%, and Ultima (ULTIMA) rose 3.63%. Furthermore, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.39%, falling below $116,000, and Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.25%, falling below $4,300. In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.68%. Within the sector, OKB rose against the trend by 7.40%; the Layer2 sector fell 0.94%, among which Mantle (MNT) and ex-MATIC (POL) were relatively strong, rising by 1.39% and 3.65% respectively; the Layer1 sector fell 1.50%, the DeFi sector fell 2.52%, the Meme sector fell 2.73%, and BUILDon (B) rose 3.91% during the session.