trump-backed-crypto-firm-eyes-asia-for-bold-bitcoin-expansion

American Bitcoin, linked to Eric and Donald Trump Jr., is exploring acquisitions in Asia, targeting Japan and Hong Kong.

The company aims to become a global Bitcoin powerhouse, with plans to build one of the world’s largest BTC treasuries.

With $200 million in fresh capital, it’s pursuing publicly listed firms to fast-track its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Backed by members of the Trump family, American Bitcoin is setting its sights eastward. The company, which recently rebranded and went public via merger, is quietly pursuing aggressive expansion in Asia, potentially changing the crypto landscape in the region.

Trump’s Crypto Push Heads East

American Bitcoin under the leadership of Eric Trump the Chief Strategy Officer is making giant strides to establish itself as a high cadre player in the worldwide Bitcoin scenario. The publicly traded mining and crypto-holding company, which is based in the United States, is said to be in initial talking stages with investors and targets in Asia, especially in Japan and Hong Kong.

Japan and Hong Kong: Strategic Picks

Why Asia? Japan and Hong Kong are both countries with good regulatory backgrounds and an established community of people who trade crypto. More specifically, Japan has always been a leader in digital asset regulation, being one of the first governments to regulate crypto exchanges through its Financial Service Agency. In the meantime, Hong Kong has been in the news, as an actively crypto-friendly jurisdiction this year, with a license framework to woo institutional investment, launched in the fall.

American Bitcoin is said to be considering acquiring an existing publicly traded company in the area and reconfiguring it into a Bitcoin-specific treasury vehicle according to sources close to the matter – meaning they could potentially snap up an existing publicly traded company in the area and rebuild this as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle. If successful, it would follow a similar model to Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which currently holds more than 628,000 BTC, worth over $73 billion at current market prices.

The Saylor Playbook: Bitcoin as Corporate Strategy

American Bitcoin’s roadmap mirrors that of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which famously converted its corporate reserves into Bitcoin, turning itself into a de facto BTC ETF. While American Bitcoin holds just 1,941 BTC, a fraction compared to Strategy’s holdings; it has signaled massive ambition. In June, it secured $200 million in funding to expand its Bitcoin treasury and invest in mining infrastructure.

The company’s stated goal?

“To build the strongest and most efficient Bitcoin accumulation platform in the world.”

This playbook is becoming increasingly popular among corporations aiming to hedge against inflation or ride the long-term upside of Bitcoin. But it’s still risky, especially when BTC remains a highly volatile asset.

Who’s Behind American Bitcoin?

The Trump family’s fingerprints are all over this venture. Eric Trump, the middle son of former President Donald Trump, is not just a figurehead—he’s actively involved in strategy and operations. It was formed after both Hut 8 and American Data Centers engaged in a joint venture and received a rebrand of the latter. The move to crypto-first strategy indicates that it is emblematic of a broader shift that seems to be taking place in the more conservative-leaning financial circles.

It is noted that American Bitcoin is not the only Trump-related venture that has made its entrance to the crypto industry:

Trump Media & Technology Group is currently raising $2.5 billion to establish a corporate Bitcoin treasury.

$2.5 billion World Liberty Financial , linked to Donald Trump himself, recently launched its own USD-backed stablecoin, USD1 .

Why This Matters for the Global Bitcoin Landscape

The crypto market has seen a resurgence in 2025, with Bitcoin hovering near its all-time highs amid increased institutional adoption and growing interest in spot ETFs. A Trump-affiliated company making a big play in Asia signals more than just business expansion; it reflects a political and strategic shift in the U.S. toward embracing digital assets as a national competitive tool.

While American Bitcoin is still far from competing with top BTC holders like Strategy, Marathon Digital, or Metaplanet (Japan’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder), the aggressive tone of its expansion plans and the political weight behind it—could reshape regional dynamics.

