87% of game developers turn to AI to cut costs

A recent Google Cloud survey reveals that nearly nine out of ten video game developers now leverage artificial intelligence to cut costs and speed up game development.

In collaboration with The Harris Poll, the study highlights the growing dependence on AI in the gaming industry amid rising budgets, extended development timelines, and frequent workforce reductions.

The survey, which included 615 developers from the U.S., South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden between late June and early July, found that 87% already use AI tools to streamline and automate their workloads.

AI accelerates game development

For game studios, the allure of artificial intelligence is simple: It saves time and money and opens new creative horizons. Developers say AI is now used to do work that once took weeks or even months of human labor.

Common applications of AI in gaming include debugging complex code, testing game mechanics, and checking for errors that could delay releases. Many studios also use AI to generate dialogue for additional characters, produce realistic character voices, and even design entire in-game worlds—fueling a growing AI-driven competition among developers and studios. Tasks that once required teams of writers, artists, and testers can now be completed far more quickly with AI’s assistance, sparking widespread speculation about the future of gaming.

By offloading task-based, or at least repetitive, work onto AI systems, developers can focus on the aspects that define gaming: storylines, characters with depth, game worlds, and in-game innovation. This change is immensely helpful in an industry where gamers crave ever-tighter visuals and more engrossing gameplay.

The study found that 44% of respondents already use AI agents to rapidly analyze and optimize huge volumes of data, including text, audio, video, and code. Not only do these agents speed up pipelines, but they also create greater developer empowerment to act quickly. In practice, this makes it possible for content to go from concept to testing and release far more quickly.

This speed is crucial for an industry under pressure to deliver bigger, slicker games. Big publishers now invest hundreds of millions of dollars in blockbuster games, many of which take more than five years to make. AI offers a means of shortening these cycles without compromising the quality level.

And there is strong confidence in AI’s long-term impact. 94% of surveyed developers expect AI to reduce total development costs sooner or later. With budgets ballooning and profit margins pinching, to a great many in Hollywood, AI is much more than a handy tool; it’s a financial lifeline that could decide which studios live to see the light of the next decade or two.

AI adoption sparks cost, legal, and job concerns in gaming and media

However, there are also risks associated with the rise of AI. Almost one in four developers found it hard to determine the real return on investment from AI tools. Introducing AI systems comes with a costly investment and an already stretched budget.

Even more disturbing is a grey zone of copyright and data ownership. Roughly 63% of respondents were worried about who owns AI-generated content. With laws and licensing systems murky at best, studios could face legal challenges over assets produced with the help of AI tech.

The anxiety is not new. Last year, video game performers went on strike along with Hollywood actors, partly based on concerns that AI might eventually replace human effort and diminish pay. Meanwhile, over 10,000 gaming industry jobs were lost globally as sizable studios were downsized or shut down.

