Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Boost Tokenization

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 13:00
Threshold
T$0.01611-0.92%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07413-9.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05073+5.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the organization supporting the Stellar

blockchain, invested in UK-based digital asset exchange and tokenization firm Archax as part of a broader partnership to boost tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), the firms said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.

Archax has already started using Stellar, integrating the network into its in-house tokenization platform and launching a tokenized Aberdeen money market fund.

The firms didn’t disclose the size of the investment.

The deal comes as tokenization of traditional financial instruments like bonds, funds and stocks, often dubbed real-world assets (RWA), is gathering speed. Global banks and asset managers are exploring this technology to cut settlement times, increase transparency and keep markets open around the clock. The tokenized RWA market has doubled over the past year to $26 billion and is projected to grow into a trillion-dollar market by 2030, according to reports by McKinsey, Ripple, BCG and others.

“The Stellar network was purpose built to enable fast settlement times, low costs, and the tokenisation of real-world assets that is the future of finance,” said Raja Chakravorti, chief business officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. “

Archax acquired BaFin-regulated Deutsche Digital Assets last month in a bid to expand into crypto exchange-traded products in Europe.

Read more: Real-World Asset Tokenization Market Has Grown Almost Fivefold in 3 Years

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/18/stellar-development-foundation-invests-in-archax-aiming-to-boost-tokenization

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Daily, the non-profit Hong Kong Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee (DAAMC) announced its establishment with the
Bittensor
TAO$348.88-1.91%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.12-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 13:13
Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the implementation of the GENIUS Act on Monday, also known as the stablecoin bill, citing its potential to secure “American leadership” in digital assets. read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996--%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03899-1.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:25
Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

PANews reported on August 19th that a new report from Morgan Stanley stated that AI technology has the potential to add $ 13-16 trillion to the S&P 500 's market
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-4.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 13:05

Trending News

More

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in