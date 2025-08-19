XRP Price Bears Target $2.24 After Key Trendline Snaps

Key takeaways

  • XRP price must reclaim $3 support to avoid a deeper correction to $2.24.

  • Spot taker CVD remains negative, suggesting waning demand.

XRP (XRP) showed weakness on Monday, down 5% over the last 24 hours, and trading at $2.97. Multiple technical and onchain indicators suggested that the second-biggest altcoin must reclaim $3 support to avoid a deeper correction toward $2.24.

XRP price bulls must hold $3

The latest sell-off has seen XRP price drop below the psychological $3 level.

The last time XRP saw a high volume close below it was in January, preceding a 50% drop to $1.61 in April.

Related: XRP futures OI jumps 20% as price charts target $6 in August

A daily close below $3 could trigger a similar drawdown in price, with the first area of interest between the 50-day simple moving average at $2.94 and the local low at $2.72 (reached on Aug. 2).

The second area of interest sits between the 100-day SMA at $2.60 and the 200-day SMA at $2.45. Losing this support would bring $2.24 into the picture, where the July rally started.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed XRP trading breaking below a symmetrical triangle on the daily candle chart, as shown below.

Failure to close above the triangle’s support line at $3.00 puts the price at risk of falling further to as low as $2.25, or down 25% from the current level.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The relative strength index is headed downward, dropping to 45 from 61 over the last week, suggesting that the bulls have lost momentum.

XRP spot taker CVD signals high seller volumes

Analyzing the 90-day spot taker cumulative volume delta (CVD) reveals that sell-orders (taker sell) have become dominant again. CVD measures the difference between buy and sell volume over a three-month period.

Since July 28, sell-side pressure had dominated the order book, after the XRP/USD pair hit multi-year highs above $3.66 on July 18.

Negative CVD (red bars in the chart below) indicates profit-taking among traders, which signals waning demand as sellers take control.

If the CVD remains red, it means sellers are not backing down, which could set the stage for another leg down, as seen in historical corrections.

XRP spot taker CVD. Source: CryptoQuant

As Cointelegraph reported, 94% of the XRP supply is in profit at current prices, a level that has historically aligned with price tops.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/xrp-price-analysis-bulls-are-in-trouble-and-must-quickly-reclaim-3?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/xrp-price-analysis-bulls-are-in-trouble-and-must-quickly-reclaim-3?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

