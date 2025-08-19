Bitcoin bull and billionaire files for $250M SPAC targeting DeFi, AI

Bitcoiner Chamath Palihapitiya filed documents to raise $250 million for American Exceptionalism, a prospective SPAC focused on the DeFi, AI, energy, and defense sectors.

Early Bitcoin investor and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has filed to raise $250 million in blank-check company “American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A,” targeting the decentralized finance, AI, energy and defense sectors.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) would be led by Social Capital managing partner Steven Trieu as CEO and Palihapitiya as chairman, according to the registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The $250 million raise seeks to offer 25 million shares at $10 each under the ticker AEXA on the New York Stock Exchange.

