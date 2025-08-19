October Could Be a Make-or-Break Month for Ripple- Lawyer Amid XRP ETF and Banking License Decision

CoinGape
2025/08/19 13:36
Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan shared that October 2025 is an essential month for Ripple, as the company faces two landmark decisions. This comes after the U.S.SEC pushed back rulings on multiple XRP ETF applications.

Why October Key for Ripple 

In a recent post, Bill Morgan shared that October could play a huge role in XRP’s growth. This followed the SEC’s recent decision to push back the decision date for various XRP ETF applications. He also highlighted that Ripple’s banking license decision could fall in October.

While much of Ripple’s business plan remains confidential, the outcome of these pending approvals will carry enormous weight. An XRP ETF would signal market validation, while a national charter would anchor Ripple’s operations within the U.S. financial system.

Now that the SEC-Ripple lawsuit is over, the business is getting closer to mainstream integration and improved regulatory clarity. The token would advance significantly if the XRP ETFs were approved.

Key  Regulatory Decisions Expected in October

As CoinGape reported, the SEC formally extended the review period for several XRP ETF applications. This included filings from 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, and Franklin Templeton. 

Initially due in August, the commission shifted deadlines by 60 days, setting mid-to-late October as the final window for decisions. According to regulatory timelines, the SEC cannot issue any further extensions beyond this point. This means the ETFs will likely get a final decision by October.

Institutional investors would have regulated exposure to the altcoin if the XRP ETF were approved. This might result in increased liquidity and adoption. Ripple’s attempts to incorporate its ecosystem with traditional financial markets, on the other hand, would be hampered by rejection.

Adding further weight to October, Ripple’s application for a U.S. national banking license is also expected to be decided by then. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) guidelines, applications are generally reviewed within 120 days, putting Ripple’s deadline around late October.

The charter would allow Ripple to operate as a federally regulated trust bank. This places it among a select group of crypto firms that have secured this level of oversight. The move would also elevate Ripple’s regulatory credibility. The firm also applied for a Federal Reserve master account, which would enable RLUSD reserves to be held directly with the U.S. central bank. 

Ripple is at a turning point in the regulatory decision-making process as October draws near. The month may decide whether XRP gains a firmer foothold in the American financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

