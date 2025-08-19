A Look at the Debates & Price Dip

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-1.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.05127+6.63%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001255+0.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06483+0.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6358-1.04%
  • Shiba Inu faces renewed debate on decentralization versus centralized leadership control
  • SHIB price tests $0.00001250 support as bearish trend and selling pressure intensify
  • Token burn activity slows by 44%, raising concerns over long-term scarcity momentum

Debate on the project’s long-term direction has been brewing within the Shiba Inu community, as the price of SHIB is testing key support. Many in the community are arguing that the true spirit of the project has always been decentralization, pushing back against any form of centralized control. 

They’re pointing to the vision of Ryoshi, the anonymous founder, who never appointed official leaders and instead left the project in the hands of its community.

Related: Shiba Inu Shifts Strategy: From Token Burns to Real-World Utility

This decentralized vision continues to fuel both the optimism and the challenges surrounding the token today. At the same time, SHIB’s price is under pressure, testing key support levels as selling activity intensifies.

SHIB Price Action

At the time of writing, SHIB trades near $0.00001256, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Market cap stands at $7.40 billion, while daily volume surged 101% to $212 million, showing heightened trading interest. 

Despite the spike in volume, the trend remains bearish. SHIB has consistently posted lower highs and lower lows throughout the day.

Support is being tested around $0.00001250. A decisive break below this level could drag the price toward $0.00001220 and even $0.00001200, a strong psychological floor. 

On the upside, resistance appears between $0.00001300 and $0.00001320. Only a break above $0.00001340 could signal early signs of recovery.

Indicators point to a mixed outlook. The MACD hovers around zero, highlighting weak momentum. RSI remains neutral at 49.5, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

SHIB burn rate slows down

Shiba Inu continues to operate with a massive circulating supply of over 584 trillion tokens. Since launch, more than 410 trillion tokens have been permanently removed through burns. 

While this supports long-term scarcity, recent burn activity has slowed. In the past 24 hours, just over 20 million SHIB were burned, marking a sharp 44% decline from earlier levels.

Related: SHIB Price Analysis: “Falling Wedge” Breakout Puts the 146% Rally in Focus

This slowdown in burn rate raises concerns, as token destruction has often been a key driver of investor enthusiasm. Meanwhile, over 4.6 trillion SHIB are currently staked as xSHIB, locking them out of circulation and adding another layer of scarcity.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/shiba-inu-faces-pressure-as-price-slips-community-questions-leadership/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.18%
XRP
XRP$3.005+1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404-4.29%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-6.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.56984+3.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,187.84+0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1311+0.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00
Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor JB Pritzker signed two new crypto regulation bills into law on Monday, targeting exchanges and ATMs in the state.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 15:09

Trending News

More

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Tether CEO Reveals Open-Source Local Password Manager—Urges “Ditch the Cloud” After $300M Data Leak Threat

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra