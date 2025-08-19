Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More

2025/08/19 14:15
Crypto Market Today

August 19, 2025 06:10:45 UTC

Bitcoin Futures Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell’s Speech

The sentiment index in the Bitcoin futures market has cooled to 36%, well below the neutral 50% mark. This comes after a brief spike to 70% between August 11–14, when Bitcoin surged to $123K. Currently trading near $115K, market momentum shows sellers dominating in the short term, with neutral open interest suggesting a shift from euphoria to range trading. Analysts warn that as long as sentiment stays under 45–50%, rallies may face selling pressure, raising the risk of testing $112K. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for the next market trigger.

August 19, 2025 06:06:43 UTC

South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a directive requiring local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services with immediate effect. The regulator said these offerings fall into a legal gray area and pose significant risks, noting that 13% of borrowers have already faced liquidation. Under the order, existing lending contracts can either be extended or repaid, but no new loans are allowed. The FSC also warned that exchanges failing to comply will face on-site inspections and potential penalties. Formal guidelines for crypto lending are expected to be introduced in the coming months.

August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC

Hyperliquid Founder Denies Market Maker Partnerships, Highlights HLP Pool

Hyperliquid founder Jeff dismissed speculation that the project relies on special arrangements with market makers. Speaking on a podcast, he explained that, unlike many decentralized exchanges that raised funds by securing market-maker investments, Hyperliquid has never adopted that model. Jeff argued such practices create only a “short-term illusion” of liquidity rather than sustainable value. He clarified that the only exception is the HLP liquidity pool, a transparent system open to all users who can deposit directly through the protocol, far removed from traditional market-making agreements.

August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC

Institutions Hold $165B in Bitcoin ETFs, Just $25B in Ethereum ETF

Bitcoin spot ETFs continue to dominate institutional portfolios, holding a massive $165.57 billion in assets under management (AUM). BlackRock’s IBIT leads with $85.25B, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $36.84B and Grayscale’s GBTC at $21.44B. In comparison, Ethereum spot ETFs collectively hold $25.56 billion, highlighting a stark contrast in allocation. Institutions remain heavily skewed toward Bitcoin, maintaining a 6:1 ratio of BTC to ETH exposure. This trend hints at Bitcoin’s position as the preferred institutional asset, while Ethereum continues to play catch-up despite its growing ETF presence.

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor JB Pritzker signed two new crypto regulation bills into law on Monday, targeting exchanges and ATMs in the state.
