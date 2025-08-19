Solana Opens “Solana City,” a New IRL Hub in Dubai

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:22
Threshold
T$0.01637+1.86%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1032-3.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001+0.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021908-1.45%
  • Dubai launches Solana City, a luxury hub to boost Web3 innovation in the region
  • Exclusive coworking space offers 36 desks, hosting 11 top blockchain ecosystem teams
  • Solana City bridges East and West, strengthening global blockchain collaboration efforts

Dubai has taken another step toward cementing its role as a global leader in innovation and blockchain adoption. A newly launched coworking hub, branded as Solana City, is set to become the official home for the Solana community in the Middle East. 

Positioned in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, this space will serve as a dedicated venue for collaboration, workshops, and high-level meetings for Solana’s builders and partners. The initiative highlights Dubai’s strategy to attract top blockchain talent and position itself as a central player in the Web3 economy.

Dedicated Ecosystem in the Heart of Dubai

The Solana hub is more than just a coworking office. It is part of a much larger luxury development that features premium residences, upscale retail, and an expansive 52,780 square feet of coworking facilities. 

Within this space, Solana has secured 36 desks specifically designed for ecosystem teams. Significantly, 11 top-tier blockchain teams are already onboard, uniting their expertise under one roof.

Access to the hub will be tightly controlled. Rather than operating as a public space, entry will require proof of meaningful contribution to the ecosystem. 

Related: SEC Reviews Invesco Galaxy Spot Solana ETF Amid Growing Institutional Interest

Teams will need to approve and host their guests, paying a fee for each daily pass. This system ensures that only individuals with genuine involvement in the blockchain industry, particularly members of Solana’s global Superteam, will gain priority access.

Implications for the Solana Ecosystem

The creation of Solana City in Dubai sends a clear signal to the global blockchain community. Besides offering a physical space for collaboration, it also represents a strategic bridge between Western and Eastern markets. Consequently, developers, entrepreneurs, and investors will have a central hub to connect, share ideas, and accelerate projects.

Moreover, the timing of this development is noteworthy. While Solana’s community celebrates the new hub, the cryptocurrency’s price has seen some turbulence. As of press time valued around $180, Solana has experienced a 1.85% drop in the past 24 hours.

Related: Exodus to Bring Its Tokenized Public Stock to the Solana Blockchain; SOL Price Reacts

However, the token still shows resilience with a 1.85% gain over the past week, supported by a circulating supply of 540 million and a market capitalization of nearly $98.4 billion.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/proof-of-contribution-this-is-how-you-get-into-solanas-new-exclusive-hub-in-dubai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.18%
XRP
XRP$3.005+1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404-4.29%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-6.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.56984+3.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,187.84+0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1311+0.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00
Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor JB Pritzker signed two new crypto regulation bills into law on Monday, targeting exchanges and ATMs in the state.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 15:09

Trending News

More

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Tether CEO Reveals Open-Source Local Password Manager—Urges “Ditch the Cloud” After $300M Data Leak Threat

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra