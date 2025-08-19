TeraWulf Stock Soars 70% as Google Doubles Its Stake

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf is suddenly Wall Street’s hot topic. Its stock shot up more than 70% in a week after Google boosted its stake in the company, betting big on its shift from pure crypto mining into powering artificial intelligence (AI).

CEO Paul Prager highlights strategic alignment with Google

On Monday, shares jumped another 12% as Google increased its stake in TeraWulf from 8% to 14%. This new deal gives Google the right to buy about 32.5 million shares and adds $1.4 billion in fresh financial backing, bringing Google’s total support to nearly $3.2 billion.

This isn’t just a casual investment, Google is essentially underwriting project debt tied to TeraWulf’s CB-5 data center, boosting confidence that the company can scale. For Google, the warrants give them a shot at even bigger gains if TeraWulf’s stock keeps climbing.

TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager called the deal a “strategic alignment” with Google to build the backbone for AI infrastructure, positioning its Lake Mariner site in New York as a hub for both crypto and AI.

CB-5 facility operations expected in the second half of 2026

The Google announcement followed a major partnership with AI cloud provider Fluidstack. Last week, TeraWulf signed two 10-year computing deals with Fluidstack, securing more than 200 megawatts of capacity at Lake Mariner. Shortly after, Fluidstack exercised an option for another 160 MW, raising the total contracted IT load to roughly 360 MW.

Google has also been underwriting $1.8 billion in Fluidstack’s lease obligations, giving it another 41 million WULF shares in return. This earlier agreement had already given Google an 8% stake, and with the latest deal, its influence has doubled.

These partnerships are projected to generate $6.7 billion in contracted revenue, with the potential to reach $16 billion if lease extensions are included. Operations at the new CB-5 facility are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, marking a major step in TeraWulf’s pivot toward AI infrastructure.

Backing from Google and Fluidstack strengthens TeraWulf’s position

For years, bitcoin miners like TeraWulf have faced rising costs and shrinking profit margins. But now, idle mining power is being repurposed to fuel the booming AI sector. Google’s backing signals confidence that this pivot is the real deal.

Still, analysts caution it won’t be easy. Running AI infrastructure requires different technology and upgrades compared to traditional crypto mining. The transition may be bumpy, but with Google and Fluidstack in its corner, TeraWulf suddenly looks like more than just another miner.

