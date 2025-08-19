Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Reaches New ATHs.

Among these Bitcoin holders, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has a considerable lead with 629,376 $BTC. Next is MARA Holdings Inc with 50,639 $BTC. Others, like US President Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Elon Musk’s Tesla, also hold their fair share.

Recently, the coin has witnessed a flurry of activity, driven by interest from institutional investors and the US’ friendlier stance towards cryptocurrencies. This helped drive Bitcoin’s price towards its recent ATH of $124K.

The Problem with the Bitcoin Network

But despite Bitcoin’s status as the premier cryptocurrency, it has several drawbacks, particularly on the technical side. First, we need to talk about its speed.

The Bitcoin blockchain can only handle an average of 5.65 transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, newer chains like Ethereum ($ETH) and Solana ($SOL) have an average TPS of 16.83 and 982.9, respectively.

Because of its relatively low TPS, Bitcoin needs anywhere between hours and days to confirm transactions. This makes it ill-suited for fast payments.

Then there’s Bitcoin’s inherently limited flexibility. Its script is simplified, which helps keep its network secure.

But this has its downside, as it prevents the Bitcoin blockchain from supporting more advanced smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs, unlike Solana or Ethereum.

Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing Bitcoin to the Modern Age

Improving Bitcoin by upgrading it for faster transactions and greater utility seems straightforward, but the truth is more complicated.

Simply put, reworking the blockchain’s foundation to make it faster and flexible would come at the cost of its security. And it’s fair to assume that no one would want this kind of trade-off.

This is where Layer 2 comes in.

A Layer 2 refers to a protocol that’s built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that processes transactions outside of the base Bitcoin network, while retaining Bitcoin’s robust security.

While there are already several Bitcoin Layer 2s in the market today, none is as promising as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). This project aims to develop an L2 that leverages the Solana Virtual Machine to bring speed, low transaction costs, and flexibility to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Here’s how it works: First, you deposit your $BTC to a Bitcoin address monitored by Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge

Then, a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) verifies the $BTC

Once verified, a 1:1 amount of $BTC is minted on the L2

You’ll then be able to use this wrapped $BTC for things base Bitcoin can’t do, such as staking, trading, or interacting with dApps

Using the SVM, the L2 will deliver Solana-level transaction speeds

The state of the L2 is constantly synchronized to the L1 to maintain its integrity and security

If you want to withdraw your $BTC, just make a request on the L2, after which it is sent back to your Bitcoin address on L1 after verification

Bitcoin Hyper will expand what Bitcoin is capable of, while handling transactions considerably faster and more cost-efficiently than on Bitcoin Layer 1.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale: Help Turn the Layer 2 into Reality

Bitcoin is Here to Stay

We may have expected the likes of Ethereum and Solana, with their sheer speed and flexibility, to have left Bitcoin behind. But, despite its shortcomings, Bitcoin still leads the pack. As the most successful cryptocurrency, investors continue to bet big on its future.

Fortunately, Layer 2 projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could help Bitcoin catch up on the technology level. With its Solana-level speeds, low transaction costs, and expanded flexibility, Bitcoin Hyper is here to bring Bitcoin into the modern age.