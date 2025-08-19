Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year

While mining profitability erodes and hashprice declines, the Bitcoin network records an unprecedented power rebound. On August 18, the hashrate climbed to 966 EH/s, nearing a historic peak, despite nearly zero transaction fees and growing economic pressure on mining companies. This striking contrast between economic tension and technical robustness raises questions: how does the mining ecosystem manage to maintain, or even strengthen, its security in such an unfavorable context?
