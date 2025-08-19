Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges

2025/08/19 15:12
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has opined that it is “not controversial” to say that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is essentially a leveraged Bitcoin bet. 

Schwartz has predicted that the company will do “very poorly” if the Bitcoin price ends up plunging.  

“Blink twice”

The comment comes amid the latest controversy surrounding the leading corporate Bitcoin holder. 

On Monday, Nick O’Neill, co-founder of BoDoggos Entertainment, sparked some controversy with his follow-up video regarding Strategy. 

O’Neill, who harshly criticized Strategy, suddenly posted a “clarification” video, during which he read a statement that sounds like a forced retraction. “For the avoidance of doubt, let it be known that 1) MicroStrategy is not a Ponzi scheme…3) Michael J. Saylor is legally and officially a good person…” the statement said. 

The video, which has now accumulated more than 1.2 million views on the X social media platform, sparked plenty of discussions on social media. 

It appears to be obvious that O’Neill had been contacted by Strategy lawyers. 

“Bink twice if you got a cease and desist,” one social media user quipped in response to the sudden U-turn. 

“What he was saying was dumb”

The Ripple CTO is also convinced that O’Neill was “coerced” into recording the latest video, meaning that the original videos actually reflect his actual opinions. “MicroStrategy, which we are free to agree with or think is nonsense as we please. I’m sure he wasn’t happy making that statement,” he said. 

Schwartz claims that O’Neill was supposed to realize that what he was saying was “dumb.”

That said,  he does not think that companies “should make people afraid to share their honest opinions of them.”

Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-microstrategy-wont-do-well-if-btc-plunges

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance.
2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam.
2025/08/19 15:00
Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor JB Pritzker signed two new crypto regulation bills into law on Monday, targeting exchanges and ATMs in the state.
2025/08/19 15:09

