US Dollar Index maintains position above 98.00 amid Ukraine-Russia peace hopes

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:29
Threshold
T$0.01638+1.92%
SIX
SIX$0.02176-1.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.976+0.67%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.269+1.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021908-1.59%
  • The US Dollar Index finds support from positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war.
  • President Trump has begun preparatory steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
  • CME’s FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing an 84% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the second successive session and trading around 98.20 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The Greenback continues to improve after US President Donald Trump announced that begin the preparation steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Trump added that Putin had agreed Russia would consider security guarantees and that discussions on possible territorial exchanges were needed. Trump noted that a ceasefire is not currently in place, saying, “I don’t know if a ceasefire is necessary, but I would welcome it.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major US arms purchase plans. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he will work with European allies and non-European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.

However, the US Dollar may face challenges as stronger-than-expected US producer inflation and retail sales data keep intact the dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. CME’s FedWatch tool indicates that markets are pricing in 84% odds of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Traders await the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due later in the week, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the Fed’s September policy outlook.

US Dollar PRICE Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.07%0.06%0.05%0.07%-0.06%0.02%
EUR-0.07%-0.01%-0.09%-0.01%-0.09%-0.12%-0.04%
GBP-0.07%0.00%-0.24%-0.01%-0.04%-0.12%-0.04%
JPY-0.06%0.09%0.24%0.05%0.08%-0.10%0.03%
CAD-0.05%0.01%0.00%-0.05%0.02%-0.12%-0.02%
AUD-0.07%0.09%0.04%-0.08%-0.02%-0.07%0.02%
NZD0.06%0.12%0.12%0.10%0.12%0.07%0.09%
CHF-0.02%0.04%0.04%-0.03%0.02%-0.02%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-dollar-index-maintains-position-above-9800-amid-ukraine-russia-peace-hopes-202508190301

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Major stock indices were mixed in the week of major earnings, while memestocks saw major gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747+0.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.1591+0.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002018+0.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:30
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01638+1.86%
XRP
XRP$3.0156+2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01415-3.41%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-6.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.57026+2.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,351+0.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1314+0.99%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00

Trending News

More

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred