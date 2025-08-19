Ethereum ETFs Seize a Significant Share

Coinstats
2025/08/19 15:08
Major
MAJOR$0.15913+0.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,265.03+0.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.007-0.56%
The latest data highlights that US-based spot Ethereum ETFs are now in possession of over 6.3 million ETH, equivalent to 5.1% of the total Ethereum supply. This development marks a major milestone, with the holdings being valued at $26.7 billion.
Continue Reading:Ethereum ETFs Seize a Significant Share
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Major stock indices were mixed in the week of major earnings, while memestocks saw major gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747+0.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.1591+0.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002018+0.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:30
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01638+1.86%
XRP
XRP$3.0156+2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01415-3.41%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-6.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.57026+2.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,351+0.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1314+0.99%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00

Trending News

More

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred