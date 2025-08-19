S&P affirms US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings; outlook remains Stable

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:35
Threshold
T$0.01618--%
RealLink
REAL$0.05104+5.69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224281-1.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1305-0.22%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%

The S&P Global Ratings agency affirmed the US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings while maintaining a ‘Stable’ outlook on steady, albeit high, deficits.

Additional takeaways

Market reaction

These above headlines fail to move the needle around the US Dollar (USD) against its major currency rivals. The Dollar Index (DXY) trades flat at 98.18, as of writing.

US Dollar PRICE Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%0.04%0.06%0.02%0.04%-0.10%-0.01%
EUR-0.01%0.02%-0.07%0.02%-0.07%-0.11%-0.02%
GBP-0.04%-0.02%-0.24%-0.00%-0.04%-0.13%-0.04%
JPY-0.06%0.07%0.24%0.05%0.07%-0.12%0.01%
CAD-0.02%-0.02%0.00%-0.05%0.01%-0.14%-0.04%
AUD-0.04%0.07%0.04%-0.07%-0.01%-0.08%0.00%
NZD0.10%0.11%0.13%0.12%0.14%0.08%0.09%
CHF0.01%0.02%0.04%-0.01%0.04%-0.01%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/sp-affirms-us-aa-a-1-sovereign-ratings-outlook-remains-stable-202508190327

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-10.26%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.149-4.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 07:35
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01616-0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.9995+0.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01386-6.03%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-6.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717+2.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.57063+2.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,985.14-0.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1302-0.45%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00

Trending News

More

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500