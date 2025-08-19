Analysts Sound Fresh Warning on Ethereum Outlook

According to Greeks.Live’s latest daily briefing, the upcoming unstaking could weigh heavily on Ethereum, potentially leading to a 5%–7% decline in price.

The firm highlighted that such large-scale withdrawals often translate into heightened short-term volatility, especially with ETH trading just above key support levels.

Hedging and Options Strategies

Greeks.Live advised traders to prepare hedging strategies while warning against excessive short-term speculation.

For options trading, it noted that $4,000 put options are currently unattractive due to high volatility, though a mix of strategies may help protect against sharp one-sided market moves.

Key Levels to Watch

Analysts also flagged $4,200–$4,300 as a major resistance zone, while $4,000 remains the critical support level. They cautioned that a sudden decline could occur ahead of a potential U.S. interest rate cut, underscoring the need for caution in the weeks ahead.

Ethereum traders will now be watching closely to see how the $2 billion in unstaked tokens impacts the market’s next move.

