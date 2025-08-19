XRP Set to Outperform ETH? Consolidation Hints at Next Bull Run

2025/08/19 15:30
After a larger period of consolidation, Ripple’s XRP may be gearing up for a breakout against Ethereum (ETH), according to a leading analyst.

He says that market structure and trading patterns show XRP’s prolonged consolidation period could soon yield to a powerful upward move, coinciding with a potential pause in ETH’s recent uptick.

XRP’s Long Consolidation vs. ETH’s Cooling Momentum

Market strategist CrediBULL Crypto noted on X earlier today that XRP’s price behavior has been a story of patience. The asset has traded above its highest monthly closing price for nine straight months, a period marked by sideways movement following earlier substantial rallies. This extended consolidation phase is a repeat of patterns observed historically in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP itself before major price expansions.

At the same time, CrediBULL revealed that the XRP/ETH trading pair has retreated to a key support zone, following a 700% pump earlier this year and a subsequent three-month correction. Often called a mid-range area, this level has historically acted as a springboard for renewed momentum.

In contrast, Ethereum is approaching its own all-time high for the first time in this cycle after completing what CrediBULL described as a clear five-wave upward pattern originating from around $2,100. Such patterns usually come before periods of consolidation as markets absorb gains, implying that ETH’s recent rapid rise may be about to slow down. This, according to the analyst, sets up conditions for XRP to outperform ETH in the coming weeks.

Price Action Signals Strength, But Risks Remain

At the time of this writing, XRP was trading at $3.01, slightly up 0.1% in 24 hours but down 4.6% in the last seven days. Data from CoinGecko shows that it has oscillated between $2.95 and $3.10 in the past day, with broader weekly movement ranging from $2.96 to $3.34. Despite the pullback, XRP is still showing resilience in the current cycle, remaining up more than 430% year-on-year.

Previously, chartist Ali Martinez had pointed to $2.80 as a make-or-break level for the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency. He highlighted the importance of this support, where over 1.7 million tokens were accumulated by large investors, a zone valued at more than $5 billion. XRP tested this floor earlier in the month during broader market stress, rebounding towards the $3.30 resistance. However, observers believe that decisively breaking past $3.26 could be the gateway for the Ripple token to challenge its recent ATH near $3.65.

Additionally, CryptoPotato’s latest XRP assessment warned that if $2.80 fails, the asset could retreat toward $2.10. However, on the BTC pair, XRP has broken out of a multi-month downtrend, leaving both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages behind, signaling relative strength compared to Bitcoin.

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
