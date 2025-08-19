Asian markets plunged on Tuesday ahead of a key meeting of central bankers

Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 13:35
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225344-0.13%

Asian markets plunged on Tuesday ahead of a key meeting of central bankers, where traders anticipate a change in monetary policy. This week’s focus is the Fed’s August 21-23 Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the economic outlook and the central bank’s policy framework.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped by 0.2% on early Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei shares hit a record high on Monday, rising 0.7% to 43,683.56. 

Market await policy hints from the Fed’s upcoming annual meeting 

The Nikkei share gauge dropped 0.5% early Tuesday. A 5% plunge in SoftBank Group also caused a drop in the stock index after the firm announced a $2 billion stake in struggling U.S. chipmaker Intel.

The greenback continued moving higher amid traders’ policy hints of anticipation from the Fed ahead of its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com, acknowledged that markets are cautious for potential market volatility in the wake of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium.

According to CME FedWatch, there’s an 83.6% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points at its September 17 meeting. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, last week’s inflation data led to a rise in the probability of a potential September rate cut.

The dollar didn’t move much, maintaining its price at 147.78 yen. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, gained by 0.2% in the previous session to 98.171. 

U.S. crude prices plummeted by 0.2% to $63.29 a barrel. Spot gold traded higher at $3,338.67 per ounce.

The euro also traded steady at $1.1658 amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region as traders evaluated promising diplomatic signals toward ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. European futures climbed higher, with German DAX futures rising by 0.2%, while the Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and the FTSE futures each added 0.3%.

Trump meets with Zelenskyy in Washington

European futures gained after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with other EU leaders and NATO partners in Washington, D.C. Zelensky acknowledged that security guarantees for his country will likely be worked out within 10 days after the talks. He also called for the release of Ukrainian children forcibly taken by Russian forces, as well as the release of prisoners of war and other civilians. 

Trump revealed that he spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the problem of the missing children. He said he hopes to return missing kids to their families. 

Von der Leyen also mentioned that every single Ukrainian child abducted by the Kremlin must be returned to their families. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine and Russia would need to make some concessions and that land would be part of the conversation. 

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the meeting was very successful. He expects security guarantees between Ukraine and Russia as part of a peace deal, adding that they are important to consider what’s next for Ukraine’s territory and also to prevent Putin from ever trying again to invade parts of Ukraine.

The meeting came as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in a summit in Alaska last week, but didn’t reach an agreement on ceasing hostilities in the Ukraine war. Trump also hinted at a trilateral summit afterwards among the three heads of state.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Major stock indices were mixed in the week of major earnings, while memestocks saw major gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747+0.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.1591+0.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002018+0.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:30
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01638+1.86%
XRP
XRP$3.0156+2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01415-3.41%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-6.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.57026+2.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,351+0.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1314+0.99%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00

Trending News

More

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred