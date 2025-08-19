South Korea Set To Unveil New Stablecoins Framework In October

Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 16:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1072-5.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02196-3.81%

South Korea’s financial authority is expected to release the long-awaited regulatory framework next quarter, offering clear guidelines for the issuance and distribution of won-pegged stablecoins.

Stablecoin Guidelines By October

On Monday, local news media outlets reported that South Korea’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), is expected to release a bill for a stablecoin pegged to the Korean won (KRW) within two months.

According to MoneyToday, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), Park Min-kyu, confirmed that he had “recently received a report from the FSC on the direction of stablecoins,” affirming, “The government’s bill is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly around October.”

The bill is anticipated to be included in the second phase of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act. Notably, the FSC has been working to develop digital assets legislation and shift its regulatory approach for over a year, establishing the Virtual Asset Committee in November to prepare the next phase of its plan and finalize it by the second half of 2025.

The second phase of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act includes regulations on the distribution of digital assets and stablecoins, continuing its efforts to align with global standards. The FSC’s Vice Chairman Kim So-young previously stated that the Korean government was “speeding up efforts” to develop the Korean crypto market while protecting users.

Attention will be focused on the content of the rules, the report affirmed, as the FSC plans to unveil a regulatory framework outlining requirements for issuing won-pegged stablecoins, collateral management, and internal control systems, which have been a concern among both the crypto and banking industries.

The FSC’s Secretary-General warned in January that the regulator needed to address listing standards, how to deal with stablecoins, and how to create rules for the behavior of virtual asset exchanges.

Meanwhile, the banking sector has been studying two legalization scenarios, since it remains unclear whether non-bank entities will be allowed to be stablecoin issuers. Financial institutions have also been considering a business model in which banks establish a joint venture to issue stablecoins.

Stablecoins’ Momentum In South Korea

As the new media outlet noted, institutionalization of won-pegged stablecoins has gained significant attention after President Lee Jae-myung pledged it during his presidential campaign. The electoral promise, which also vowed to address the status of crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), followed the US’s regulatory shift under the Trump administration and its push for USD-pegged stablecoins, which currently lead the sector.

Previously, the chairman of the South Korea Stock Exchange, Jeong Eun-bo, urged authorities to institutionalize crypto in the country, noting that the Korean market needs to be revitalized to compete with other nations and prevent falling behind international markets.

Over the past two months, multiple bills related to the issuance and distribution of KRW-pegged stablecoins have been introduced in South Korea’s National Assembly. As reported by Bitcoinist, Korea’s ruling and opposition parties proposed rival bills in July to establish the highly anticipated regulatory framework for digital assets pegged to the Korean won.

Member of the Planning and Finance Committee from the Democratic Party, Ahn Do-gil, introduced the “Act on the Issuance and Distribution of Value-Stable Digital Assets,” while member of the Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee from the People Power Party (PPP), Kim Eun-hye, proposed the “Act on Payment Innovation Using Value-Fixed Digital Assets.”

Both bills share several similarities, including the assignment of stablecoin oversight to the Financial Services Commission (FSC). However, the two proposed legislation differ in the issue of interest payments, with the PPP’s bill allowing interest payments and the DPK’s bill completely banning interest payments to prevent market disruption.

Min Byung-deok, a member of the National Assembly’s Government Committee, also introduced the “Digital Assets Basic Act” in June, which proposes allowing the issuance of won-pegged stablecoins and establishing a Digital Asset Committee under the direct authority of the president.

Amid the global push for stablecoins, Korean individuals investing in overseas stocks have reportedly shifted from US big tech equities to crypto-linked stocks, with a focus on stablecoin-related companies throughout July, suggesting growing interest in the sector.

stablecoins, bitcoin, btc, btcusdt

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04698-5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009-0.07%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2866+4.23%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25811-0.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0202+1.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13763--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009-0.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-24.89%
Particl
PART$0.1836+3.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.5+0.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-3.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002911+0.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
South Korea Puts Brakes on CBDC Plans — Here’s What to Know

South Korea Puts Brakes on CBDC Plans — Here’s What to Know

South Korea has put the brakes on its digital currency testing project, pausing preparations for the next phase just as stablecoins take on renewed political and market significance. The Bank of Korea reportedly informed participating banks that it will temporarily halt discussions related to the second stage of its central bank digital currency pilot, which was originally slated to begin later this year. A BOK official confirmed the decision to Bloomberg , citing the need for reassessment amid shifting priorities. New President’s Stablecoin Push Prompts Central Bank Caution The delay comes as newly elected President Lee Jae-myung places growing emphasis on stablecoins. Just weeks into office, Lee has proposed expanding the field of issuers by allowing companies with as little as 500m won, or about $370,000, in equity to issue won-based stablecoins. South Korea’s central bank halted its digital currency testing project, telling participating banks it will temporarily pause discussions related to the initiative https://t.co/TuBn6SLXvo — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2025 His administration has signaled that stablecoins could play a major role in the country’s digital asset roadmap. BOK officials appear cautious about moving too quickly. Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai recently stressed that any rollout of stablecoins should be gradual and bank-led, with clear consumer protections and measures to avoid market disruption. Crypto Holdings Now Key Part of Personal Wealth for Millions in South Korea Meanwhile, South Korea remains one of the world’s most active crypto markets. Over a third of the population, roughly 18m people, are involved in digital asset trading. On particularly busy days, local crypto exchange volumes have surpassed those of traditional equity markets such as the Kospi and Kosdaq. A recent industry survey found that more than half of South Koreans aged 20 to 59 have experience trading crypto . Moreover, one in four currently hold digital coins. For those invested, crypto now makes up at least 14% of their total financial portfolios. In addition, many maintain wallets across several domestic exchanges. Enthusiasm around digital assets has also spilled into the stock market. Shares of companies linked to the Bank of Korea’s CBDC initiative have rallied in recent weeks . Kakao Pay has more than doubled in value this month, while LG CNS surged nearly 70% before easing slightly.
Threshold
T$0.01647+0.85%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04698-5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009-0.07%
Centric Swap
CNS$0.0000002967+3.23%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.923+4.90%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-24.89%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 11:04

Trending News

More

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

South Korea Puts Brakes on CBDC Plans — Here’s What to Know

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield