Crypto Market Cycle Top or Bear Trap? Analysts Weigh In

2025/08/19 16:25
Crypto markets have corrected by 7.3% with $340 billion leaving the space since their all-time high on August 14.

Bitcoin has led the losses, retreating 7.5% from its peak price, while Ethereum has lost 10% from its 2025 high, having failed to notch a new peak.

Krüger is among many analysts and industry observers who have recently opined that the four-year crypto market cycle is a thing of the past.

Is the 4 Year Cycle Dead?

“The concept of a 4-year cycle in 2025 is misplaced,” he said, arguing that the four-year cycle “died two cycles ago, and 2021 was a coincidence, as it was macro-driven.”

The end of the 2021 market cycle was Federal Reserve-driven, not Bitcoin-specific, he said. The cycle ended because the Fed went “ultra-hawkish” in January 2022, not due to natural Bitcoin dynamics.

Bitcoin now trades more like a stock – lower volatility, slower ascent since spot ETF approvals changed market dynamics, he said before adding:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole on Friday, which could give some insight into September’s rate decision. A hawkish speech to reduce the odds of a September cut would be bearish, said Krüger, who concluded:

A Big Bear Trap?

If the four-year cycle is still intact, the current correction is expected and could be a bear trap.

In 2017, crypto markets fell by 40% in September before powering to new peaks three months later, and exactly the same happened in 2021 with a 25% September slump before fresh highs.

This chart has been doing the rounds, showing that previous bull markets have lasted nine months and the bear trap, or big pullback, always came in the sixth month, which is where we are now.

According to the “Halving Cycles Theory,” the cycle tops appear within three weeks of Nov. 28, which is a little over three months away, observed analyst CryptoCon.

The post Crypto Market Cycle Top or Bear Trap? Analysts Weigh In appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
South Korea has put the brakes on its digital currency testing project, pausing preparations for the next phase just as stablecoins take on renewed political and market significance. The Bank of Korea reportedly informed participating banks that it will temporarily halt discussions related to the second stage of its central bank digital currency pilot, which was originally slated to begin later this year. A BOK official confirmed the decision to Bloomberg , citing the need for reassessment amid shifting priorities. New President’s Stablecoin Push Prompts Central Bank Caution The delay comes as newly elected President Lee Jae-myung places growing emphasis on stablecoins. Just weeks into office, Lee has proposed expanding the field of issuers by allowing companies with as little as 500m won, or about $370,000, in equity to issue won-based stablecoins. South Korea’s central bank halted its digital currency testing project, telling participating banks it will temporarily pause discussions related to the initiative https://t.co/TuBn6SLXvo — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2025 His administration has signaled that stablecoins could play a major role in the country’s digital asset roadmap. BOK officials appear cautious about moving too quickly. Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai recently stressed that any rollout of stablecoins should be gradual and bank-led, with clear consumer protections and measures to avoid market disruption. Crypto Holdings Now Key Part of Personal Wealth for Millions in South Korea Meanwhile, South Korea remains one of the world’s most active crypto markets. Over a third of the population, roughly 18m people, are involved in digital asset trading. On particularly busy days, local crypto exchange volumes have surpassed those of traditional equity markets such as the Kospi and Kosdaq. A recent industry survey found that more than half of South Koreans aged 20 to 59 have experience trading crypto . Moreover, one in four currently hold digital coins. For those invested, crypto now makes up at least 14% of their total financial portfolios. In addition, many maintain wallets across several domestic exchanges. Enthusiasm around digital assets has also spilled into the stock market. Shares of companies linked to the Bank of Korea’s CBDC initiative have rallied in recent weeks . Kakao Pay has more than doubled in value this month, while LG CNS surged nearly 70% before easing slightly.
CryptoNews2025/06/30 11:04

