On Releasing The Roger Pro Fire Performance Tennis Shoe

2025/08/19 16:50
On The Roger Pro Fire

The new On The Roger Pro Fire offers a stability-focused performance tennis shoe to the On lineup.

On

Roger Federer’s presence in tennis continues to grow, thanks to his burgeoning stable of tennis performance and lifestyle shoes from On. Next up: The Roger Pro Fire, launching Aug. 19.

“When we kicked off The Roger Pro Fire, the ambition was to create a shoe that was more rugged and protective in what it provided to high-level players,” Edwin Janes of On tennis product strategy tells me. “Where The Roger Pro 2 was designed for more all-court play and agility, we focused on dialing up the durability and stability on the Pro Fire for aggressive lateral movements and sliding.”

With that, the new The Roger Pro Fire focuses on protection in the upper, a revamped lacing system and an updated bottom unit that features a new Speedboard propulsion plate.

A limited-edition colorway of The Roger Pro Fire for the U.S. Open.

On

Janes says that Flavio Cobolli was the first to switch to The Roger Pro Fire, followed by Joao Fonseca—Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton wear The Roger Pro 2—giving On two distinct performance models on the tour. “We’re always looking to identify gaps in the range,” Janes says. “The Roger Pro Fire represents an opportunity to deepen our footwear offer in tennis. Roger and the team recognized a gap in the product range: a shoe for the modern-day explosive and aggressive player, one that slides to corners even on hard courts and goes for aggressive cuts.”

MORE: On’s The Roger Footwear Line Modernizing And Growing

To build the performance side of The Roger franchise—Janes says expanding the lineup by catering to all styles of tennis athletes was a must—a unique technical feature of The Roger Pro Fire is the bottom unit. The midsole features a softer foam underfoot for shock absorption and cushioning, surrounded by a stiffer foam for stability. The Speedboard plate—not made with carbon fiber like The Roger Pro and The Roger Pro 2—has a unique geometry that extends into the forefoot, engineered to provide support and energy return to the midfoot during lateral movement while still offering flexibility under the toe box, all without compromising stability.

On is expanding its performance tennis lineup with The Roger Pro Fire.

On

The lacing structure on The Roger Pro Fire is designed to give support and lockdown to the midfoot, Janes says. There’s a caging system like The Roger Pro 1 and 2 but updated with laces at the top of the eyestay hidden on the medial (inside) to prevent breaking. Overlays and reinforcements on the medial side of the shoe are designed to stand up to sliding.

“The Roger Pro Fire was made for frequent, high-level, competitive tennis players who need their footwear to play as fast, strong and aggressive as they play,” Janes says. “Players who favor an attacking baseline style and need a lot of protection with sliding will have a great option in the Pro Fire.”

On’s The Roger Pro Fire.

On

The Roger Pro Fire now sits alongside The Roger Pro and The Roger Pro 2 as high-level performance models. The Roger Advantage Pro and The Roger Clubhouse Pro offer everyday court-ready shoes, while the franchise includes the lifestyle offerings of The Roger Centre Court, The Roger Advantage, The Roger Clubhouse and The Roger Spin.

Designers wanted to capture the energy and passion of Federer on the latest model, Janes says, so The Roger Pro Fire launches in a bold pink/flame colorway alongside a limited-edition black/pink colorway. “Roger always challenges us to create footwear that looks great in addition to bringing elite performance,” Janes says, “and we wanted to honor that with the design of the shoe.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2025/08/19/on-releasing-the-roger-pro-fire-performance-tennis-shoe/

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares' Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF's vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF's door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF's, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social's Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares' Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF's worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF's omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een 'nee' kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt.
Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
