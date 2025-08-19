Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Data Shows $110K Support Level May Be Tested After 7% Pullback

Blockonomi
2025/08/19 17:26
Bitcoin
BTC$115,612.75+0.41%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0278+0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.04957+1.43%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin experienced a 1.9% dip to $114,707 following $3 billion in realized gains on August 16
  • On-chain data shows $116,963 is Bitcoin’s largest cost-basis cluster (3.61% of supply)
  • Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trend Score dropped from 0.57 to 0.20, showing reduced buying interest
  • Fed rate cut expectations for September decreased from 80% to 73%
  • Some analysts believe Bitcoin won’t be fully “priced in” until Trump announces Jerome Powell’s replacement as Fed Chair

Bitcoin has pulled back from its all-time high as profit-taking and decreased buying pressure have impacted the market. The cryptocurrency reached a record high of $124,128 on Wednesday before dropping approximately 6% to around $115,150.

On August 16, the market saw over $3 billion in realized gains, triggering the largest profit-taking spike of the month. This selling pressure pushed Bitcoin down by 1.9% to $114,707, starting the week in negative territory.

Bitcoin Price on CoinGeckoBitcoin Price on CoinGecko

The current price action suggests Bitcoin may be heading toward a retest of the $110,000 level. While the recent all-time high was just achieved, on-chain data indicates the current support might not be strong enough to prevent further decline.

According to Glassnode data, the $116,963 price point represents Bitcoin’s largest cost-basis cluster, containing over 700,000 BTC (3.61% of the total supply). This significant concentration makes it both a potential resistance level and a trigger point for a deeper pullback.

The $114,000 level may attract some buyers, but with such a large supply cluster near breakeven, there’s an increased risk of a margin squeeze. This makes $110,000 appear to be a more likely target for a liquidity grab before fresh buying interest emerges.

Declining Accumulation Interest

Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trend Score has recently declined, dropping from 0.57 to 0.20 in less than a week. This metric turned orange for the first time this month, highlighting a clear reduction in HODLer accumulation activity, even at lower prices.

The market has become increasingly ask-heavy, with supply dominating the price action. This imbalance between buyers and sellers has contributed to Bitcoin’s nearly 8% retreat from its all-time high.

The weakening bid-side support creates conditions that could lead to liquidity hunting at lower price levels. This technical setup aligns with the potential for a $110,000 retest or possibly lower before FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) returns to drive the next leg up.

Federal Reserve Influence

Macro factors are also playing a role in Bitcoin’s price movement. On Polymarket, the odds for a 25 basis point rate cut on September 25 have decreased from over 80% to 73%, while the probability of no change increased from 12% to 26% in just one week.

This shift in rate cut expectations has dampened some of the optimism that was fueling Bitcoin’s rally. The market had been pricing in a fourth-quarter rally based on anticipated monetary easing, but as this catalyst becomes less certain, FOMO has temporarily subsided.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, 83.9% of market participants still expect a rate cut at the Fed’s September 17 meeting. However, the reduced consensus has impacted risk appetite in the cryptocurrency market.

Some economists, including Alex Krüger, believe that Bitcoin’s current price doesn’t fully account for a potentially more dovish Federal Reserve policy. Krüger suggests that Bitcoin won’t be fully “priced in” until President Trump announces his nominee to replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair.

Trump’s relationship with Powell has been tense since his inauguration in January, with the president frequently criticizing the Fed’s reluctance to cut rates. Powell’s term expires in May 2026, but reports indicate Trump may announce a replacement sooner than expected.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering 11 candidates for the position, including Jefferies’ chief market strategist David Zervos, BlackRock’s global fixed income chief investment officer Rick Rieder, and former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey.

Bitcoin currently trades at approximately $115,331, representing a pullback of about 7% from its recent all-time high. The cryptocurrency market continues to watch for signs of institutional buying at these levels and remains sensitive to developments in monetary policy.

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Data Shows $110K Support Level May Be Tested After 7% Pullback appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0.01173+1.29%
U
U$0.021-1.40%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08361+12.71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004977-0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0138+1.18%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024916+22.92%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.7+0.35%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004977-0.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006713+0.91%
XRP
XRP$3.0138+1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021509-3.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+0.67%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000133+0.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002021-0.93%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008826-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?