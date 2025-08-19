US Treasury Calls For Public Input To Combat Crypto Crime Under New GENIUS Act

Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 17:00
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.04%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05864+1.96%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018+1.00%

The US Treasury Department has launched a request for public comments aimed at combating illicit activities associated with dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, stablecoins. 

This initiative follows the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, a comprehensive piece of legislation designed to provide a regulatory framework for the stablecoin market issuers such as Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) in the United States.

The request aligns with the President Donald Trump’s Administration and broader policy to promote the growth of digital assets, as outlined in Executive Order 14178, which emphasizes strengthening American leadership in digital financial technology. 

Treasury Focuses On APIs, AI, And Blockchain

The Treasury’s call for public input is a direct requirement of the recently signed into law GENIUS Act, which mandates the Department to explore innovative methods for detecting illicit activities in the digital asset space.

The Treasury is particularly interested in gathering feedback on a range of technologies that could enhance the ability of regulated financial institutions to identify and mitigate risks associated with these digital assets. 

Among the specific areas of focus are application program interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI), digital identity verification, and blockchain monitoring. 

These tools are considered essential in advancing the fight against illicit finance, although they may also pose new challenges and resource burdens for financial institutions.

In line with the GENIUS Act’s objectives, the public comments will inform research regarding the effectiveness and costs of these technologies, as well as considerations related to privacy and cybersecurity. 

The Treasury Department encourages individuals and organizations to submit their insights within 60 days, with a deadline set for October 17.

Crypto Stablecoin Regulations

The GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Trump, establishes a regulatory environment for payment crypto stablecoin issuers, emphasizing consumer protection and enhancing the US dollar’s status as a global reserve currency. 

It includes provisions for strong reserve requirements and aims to align state and federal frameworks governing stablecoins. Additionally, it mandates that payment stablecoin issuers adhere to federal laws applicable to financial institutions related to economic sanctions, anti-money laundering, and customer identification.

As part of its mandate under the GENIUS Act, the Treasury will conduct research based on public comments and will subsequently issue reports and guidance aimed at enhancing the detection of illicit activities. 

The Treasury has highlighted the importance of APIs, which serve as access points for different software applications, enabling them to communicate and share data efficiently. 

This can enhance transaction monitoring and compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. AI is also prioritized as a key innovation, enabling financial institutions to analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns indicative of illicit finance.

Digital identity verification tools are gaining traction in the digital asset sector, helping to establish and confirm the identities of users in a secure manner. The Department highlights that these tools can facilitate compliance with AML requirements while also maximizing user privacy. 

Lastly, the focus also extends to the use of blockchain technology and monitoring allows for the tracking and analysis of transactions on public ledgers, providing valuable insights into potentially crypto illicit activities.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0.01173+1.29%
U
U$0.021-1.40%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08361+12.71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004977-0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0138+1.18%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024916+22.92%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.7+0.35%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004977-0.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006713+0.91%
XRP
XRP$3.0138+1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021509-3.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+0.67%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000133+0.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002021-0.93%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008826-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?