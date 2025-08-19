Injective Launches First On-Chain Market for NVIDIA H100 Rentals

Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:09
NodeAI
GPU$0,2906-6,25%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001964+13,13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1196+0,41%
  • Injective introduces the first on-chain market for NVIDIA H100 GPU rental rates, enabling trading based on real-world compute infrastructure.
  • This derivative lets AI developers and DeFi traders hedge GPU rental costs with hourly price data via a decentralized oracle.

Amid the rising demand for heavy-duty AI computing, Injective has taken an unprecedented path: opening the first on-chain derivatives market for renting NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

Anyone who has ever tried to train an AI model with an H100 knows it feels like a free lunch. Rental prices can fluctuate faster than K-pop concert tickets. So, Injective saw an opportunity in this chaos and decided to bring GPU rental prices directly to the DeFi space.

Turning GPU Rental Prices Into On-Chain Trading Opportunities

By partnering with Squaretower, Injective provides an hourly feed of GPU rental prices from major computing providers. This data is then tokenized and traded as perpetual futures contracts on Helix—Injective’s decentralized exchange platform.

This way, both traders and AI developers can anticipate price spikes or simply profit from rental fluctuations. Leverage of up to 5x is available. Seriously.

Previously, Injective has also introduced various real-world assets into its ecosystem, such as Meta and Tesla stocks, as well as commodities like gold and silver. But this time, GPUs feel even more relevant because the world of AI is increasingly hungry for computing power.

Injective Connects DeFi With Practical Infrastructure Needs

Is this just another speculative product? Not really. In fact, there’s quite real use case value here. Imagine AI developers who have to pay large fees for GPU rentals. With this marketplace, they can protect operational costs from sometimes unreasonable rental price spikes. Injective provides not only a speculative arena but also a practical risk management tool.

On the other hand, this isn’t the first time Injective has demonstrated its prowess in cross-chain innovation. Early last July, the CNF reported Injective’s integration with the XRPL EVM. This collaboration opens the door for XRP to be used in both EVM-based and Cosmos-based DeFi applications simultaneously. This way, developers can build XRP-based decentralized finance applications on Injective’s cross-chain infrastructure.

That same month, Injective announced that its EVM testnet now supports the MultiVM Token Standard. This means tokens can be used across VMs without the hassle of bridging. Developers can still use familiar EVM tools, but with an added benefit—direct access to Cosmos-native modules thanks to Injective’s precompile system.

And let’s not forget, last June, BitGo officially joined as an Injective validator. This solidifies Injective’s position as a player attracting not only individuals but also large institutions. In fact, they recently launched Degen Arena and forex tokenization, indicating their focus isn’t just one-way.

Injective seems to want to prove that DeFi doesn’t have to be all about tokens and staking. There’s ample scope for connecting real-world assets—from GPUs to stocks to forex—into decentralized financial networks.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, INJ is changing hands at about $13.82, down 4.02% over the last 24 hours, with a $1.38 billion market cap.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0,01173+1,29%
U
U$0,021-1,40%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,08361+12,71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004977-0,38%
XRP
XRP$3,0138+1,18%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,024916+22,92%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 585,7+0,35%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004977-0,38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006713+0,91%
XRP
XRP$3,0138+1,18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021509-3,92%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1199+0,67%
DOGS
DOGS$0,000133+0,22%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002021-0,93%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008826-0,80%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?