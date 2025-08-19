Stellar, the cryptocurrency project, has announced a strategic investment in Archax, a UK-based exchange and custodian that caters to institutional customers. The partnership secures the use of Stellar in RWA tokenization processes and aims to establish a foothold in Europe for the project’s activities. Stellar Partners With Archax Targeting RWA Tokenization Tokienization of real-world assets […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stellar-invests-in-uk-based-archax-to-expand-participation-in-the-tokenized-rwa-space/