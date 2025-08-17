Basel Bank Rules Impose Tight Crypto Restrictions, Says Expert

Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/17 06:01
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000765-1.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06416+0.46%
Basel Bank Rules Impose Tight Crypto Restrictions, Says Expert

The recent updates to the Basel Bank Capital Rules by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision have introduced stringent regulations that significantly impact the interaction of traditional banks with cryptocurrencies. These modifications highlight a growing concern among global regulators regarding the financial risks linked to digital assets.

Understanding the Basel Regulations

The Basel Committee, responsible for global financial regulation, has proposed a framework that classifies cryptocurrencies based on their stability and potential risks. Stablecoins and certain tokenized assets might be treated more leniently. In contrast, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are categorized under a riskier bracket, requiring banks to hold capital equal to the exposure they face. This stringent requirement aims to buffer financial institutions against potential losses that could arise from sharp declines in crypto asset values.

Impact on Banks and Crypto Adoption

The revised Basel rules could discourage banks from interacting with the cryptocurrency market, creating a significant barrier to institutional adoption. Since major cryptocurrencies are now tagged with a high-risk label, banks that engage in holding or trading these assets must allocate considerable capital reserves. This not only affects the operational flexibility of these institutions but also marks a substantial step back in terms of the integration of digital currencies into mainstream banking. On a broader scale, these regulations might slow down the momentum gained by cryptocurrencies and deter future investments from traditional financial entities.

The Wider Implications on the Crypto Market

The implementation of these rules poses a dilemma for the cryptocurrency industry, which has been striving for greater recognition and legitimization. While the regulations aim to protect the broader financial ecosystem, they also signal increased scrutiny and tighter control over crypto operations. The crypto market could witness shifts in investment patterns, with potential investors being more cautious, favoring assets that present less regulatory hassle. Furthermore, these developments might spur innovation within the sector, as companies seek to navigate through or circumvent the regulatory framework.

In conclusion, while the Basel Committee’s updated bank capital rules represent an attempt to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrencies, they also bring debilitating challenges for banks interested in digital assets. The long-term effects on the global crypto market and bank-crypto relationships remain to be seen, as the industry ponders over new strategies to comply with or adapt to these stringent norms.

This article was originally published as Basel Bank Rules Impose Tight Crypto Restrictions, Says Expert on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0.0117+1.12%
U
U$0.021-1.40%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09+21.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004961-0.74%
XRP
XRP$3.0122+1.26%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024619+21.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,485.01+0.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004961-0.74%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006862+3.35%
XRP
XRP$3.0122+1.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021533-3.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196+0.41%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001325-0.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002018-0.78%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008826-0.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure