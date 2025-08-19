XRP price forecast points to a possible 777% surge to $28

2025/08/19 18:13
  • XRP could potentially rise from around $3 to $28, representing a 777% increase.
  • Financial institutions are increasingly adopting XRP for cross-border payments.
  • The projected surge depends on favorable market conditions and continued adoption.

XRP is once again at the centre of market discussions after crypto strategist @egragcrypto shared a prediction suggesting the token could rally by as much as 777%, potentially reaching $28.

The digital asset, currently trading at around $3.01, has attracted renewed attention from both investors and analysts across global markets.

XRP priceSource: CoinMarketCap

This projection comes against a backdrop of historical price cycles, ongoing legal clarity from Ripple’s battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and increasing institutional adoption of blockchain-based settlement solutions.

The combination of technical chart patterns and real-world developments is driving speculation on whether XRP can repeat its past performance and set new all-time highs.

XRP cycles show patterns behind $28 forecast

According to the analysis, XRP’s price history reveals three distinct cycles. The first, during the 2017–2018 boom, saw the token move from just a few cents to over $3.00 before the wider crypto market collapsed.

The second occurred between 2020 and 2021, when XRP staged a strong rebound despite Ripple being caught in an SEC lawsuit.

Egrag’s cycle analysis now points to a potential third phase. XRP has been consolidating near multi-year highs, with the 777% target at $28.16 projected if the historical pattern plays out once again.

The forecast has spread widely across social media, with the tweet by @egragcrypto fuelling further debate among market watchers and crypto traders worldwide.

Ripple’s legal win and institutional partnerships

Momentum around XRP has also been supported by developments outside of charts. A key turning point came in 2023, when Ripple secured a partial court victory against the SEC.

The ruling determined that XRP was not considered a security when traded on exchanges, removing a major source of regulatory uncertainty. This outcome provided banks and institutions with the confidence to engage with the token, reviving its role as a settlement asset.

Ripple has since expanded its network of financial partnerships across global markets, with institutions exploring XRP’s potential for cross-border payments.

Despite challenges, XRP has consistently maintained its place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. At present, the token is up roughly 1.66% today, with trading volumes reflecting solid interest from both retail and institutional investors.

XRP prediction requires favourable conditions

While the 777% projection to $28 has gained attention, analysts note that such a move would require favourable conditions, including wider crypto market growth, regulatory stability, and continued adoption by financial institutions.

The size of the rally means that the prediction remains highly ambitious, but XRP’s resilience has kept it in the spotlight.

Sustained performance in trading volumes, combined with XRP’s ability to maintain relevance despite legal hurdles, has encouraged closer monitoring of the asset.

Whether or not the cycle analysis proves accurate, XRP continues to demonstrate significant staying power in an evolving global cryptocurrency market that is increasingly shaped by institutional participation and long-term investor interest worldwide.

The post XRP price forecast points to a possible 777% surge to $28 appeared first on CoinJournal.

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
