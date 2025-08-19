Cardano Price Prediction: How Will ADA Fair Against New Competition From Layer Brett

LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 18:30
Solayer
LAYER$0.564-1.22%
Cardano
ADA$0.9298+2.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002021-0.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.94%

Brett has broken out and the Cardano price prediction faces a new challenger. The crypto market is buzzing as Layer Brett enters its presale, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to meme coins and Layer 2 crypto projects alike. With the presale now live, analysts are making bold projections—many believe $LBRETT could be the next 100x altcoin of 2025. As the “crypto bull run 2025” narrative gains steam, attention is shifting from traditional players to innovative newcomers. The question is clear: How will ADA perform amid the rise of Layer Brett and what does this mean for any Cardano price prediction?

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Traditional chains like Ethereum Layer 1 and Cardano (ADA) have faced criticism for slow transaction speeds and high gas fees, often limiting adoption. Layer Brett flips the script by leveraging Ethereum Layer 2 technology, delivering near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees—just pennies per transfer, a dramatic improvement over Layer 1 costs. This Layer 2 blockchain approach is not just hype: It’s a tangible upgrade that outpaces the basic meme coin model set by Shiba Inu, Pepe, Dogecoin, and the original Brett. The result is a DeFi coin and meme token with no KYC needed that brings both speed and scalability to the table, setting the stage for the next big crypto.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers

With the presale price at just $0.0044 per token, $LBRETT offers what many investors see as the best crypto presale opportunity of 2025. Payment is seamless—ETH, USDT, and BNB are all accepted. Early adopters can stake their tokens with no lockup period, enjoying APYs currently advertised at over 7,000% (early adopters will enjoy up to 300,000%!), though rates will further decrease as staking pools fill. This is a major differentiator from Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu, which lack such high-yield staking crypto incentives. The gamified staking system, NFT integrations, and ongoing $1 million giveaway add further momentum, attracting a wave of crypto enthusiasts looking for the next 100x meme coin.

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett, Pepe, and Shiba

Unlike the original Brett on Base, Layer Brett is engineered for performance and rewards. Its tokenomics are transparent: A fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, with 30% allocated to presale, 25% for staking rewards, and the rest supporting the ecosystem. The project is built for the community, not just speculators. Where Pepe and Shiba Inu rely on pure meme power, Layer Brett combines viral appeal with real-world utility and the scaling benefits of Layer 2 crypto. This positions it as both an altcoin and a DeFi powerhouse, ready to rival top DeFi tokens and trending cryptocurrencies.

Why investors are looking towards $LBRETT after disappointing Cardano price predictions

Recent Cardano price prediction headlines have left some ADA holders searching for better ROI. With fluctuating Cardano news and the last major Cardano upgrade already priced in, many are diversifying into new crypto coins with more explosive growth potential. Layer Brett offers exactly that: Smaller market cap, higher APY, and a robust Layer 2 blockchain that can power DeFi, smart contracts, and future Web3 applications. As the ecosystem grows, so too do the opportunities for both crypto governance and community rewards.

Conclusion: The next big crypto is here

Layer Brett’s presale is nearly over—combining meme coin hype, real utility, and strong staking rewards. Unlike Dogecoin, Shiba, or Pepe, it’s built for growth on Ethereum Layer 2. Stake, earn, and join before the next 100x slips away.

Ready to claim your spot?

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Cardano Price Prediction: How Will ADA Fair Against New Competition From Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0.01173+1.29%
U
U$0.021-1.40%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08361+12.71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004977-0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0138+1.18%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024916+22.92%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.7+0.35%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004977-0.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006713+0.91%
XRP
XRP$3.0138+1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021509-3.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+0.67%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000133+0.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002021-0.93%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008826-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?