SEC postpones to October 2025 the decisions on three key crypto ETFs: Truth Social, Solana, and XRP

2025/08/19 15:33
XRP
The SEC has ordered a postponement on the evaluations of three dossiers awaited by the market: the Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca, the first spot ETFs on Solana by 21Shares and Bitwise on Cboe BZX, and the 21Shares Core XRP Trust. In this context, the new calendar focuses in the same month on the most sensitive cases for altcoin in the United States, with the spotlight on operational mechanisms, custody, and market risks.

According to the data collected from the analysis of SEC filings and issuers’ prospectuses, procedural extensions have been a constant for crypto dossiers in 2024–2025, especially when questions arise about market surveillance and custody. Industry analysts note that the concentration of deadlines in the same month can amplify the reactivity of flows and volumes on existing spot ETFs.

For regulatory insights and issuer data, please refer to the official sources: SEC — SRO Rule Filings and to the issuer profile for the predominant ETF in the US market: BlackRock — iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

The new SEC deadlines: October 2025 calendar

Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF (NYSE Arca) — October 8, 2025

  • New date: October 8, 2025.
  • Structure: trust on Bitcoin and Ether with direct holding of the assets.
  • Status: evaluation further extended within the standard procedures for changes to listing rules (Exchange Act, sec. 19(b)(1) and 19(b)(2)).

Solana ETF (21Shares and Bitwise, Cboe BZX) — October 16, 2025

  • New date: October 16, 2025.
  • Relevance: if approved, they would be the first spot ETFs on SOL in the USA.
  • Regulatory focus: market surveillance, quality of benchmark indices, and reliability of custody.

21Shares Core XRP Trust — October 19, 2025

  • New date: October 19, 2025.
  • Process: initial application with subsequent amendments; a 60-day extension granted for analysis.
  • Key points: liquidity of the underlying, transparency on creation units, consistency with previous spot approvals.

Why the SEC postpones the new crypto ETFs: what the authority evaluates

Extensions fall within ordinary practice. The SEC can extend the time up to the limit provided for proposals to amend listing rules (SRO filings) to gather comments, examine market risks, and evaluate creation/redemption mechanisms and custody of assets.

An interesting aspect is Bitwise’s request to expand creations and redemptions in-kind for ETFs on Bitcoin and Ether, meaning the exchange directly in underlying assets instead of cash. It should be noted that a decision on these profiles is expected in autumn 2025.

Market impact: possible effects before October

  • Concentration of flows: likely focus on spot ETFs already listed on BTC and ETH in the absence of new launches on SOL and XRP.
  • Operational efficiency: clarifications on in-kind processes could reduce arbitrage costs and improve replication.
  • Event volatility: the windows of October 8, 16, and 19 create a “clustering” of potentially market-moving news.
  • Regulatory paradox: altcoin waiting while funds on BTC/ETH continue to consolidate AUM and liquidity.

Data and context: where we are with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

The US market for spot ETFs on Bitcoin and Ether now appears mature, with multiple issuers and strong competition on fees and spreads. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is the benchmark fund and, according to the issuer profile, manages over 87.7 billion dollars in assets, a figure that impacts the market depth and flows of the entire sector.

Synthetic Timeline

  • October 8, 2025 — Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF (NYSE Arca): new deadline for the decision.
  • October 16, 2025 — Spot ETF on Solana (21Shares and Bitwise, Cboe BZX): new deadline for the verdict.
  • October 19, 2025 — 21Shares Core XRP Trust: deadline for the extended review.

What to monitor in the coming weeks

  • Official SEC communications and collection of public comments on filings.
  • Outcomes on the in-kind mechanisms for BTC/ETH ETFs and possible effects on costs.
  • Flows and volumes of ETFs already listed on Bitcoin and Ether in view of October (monitor AUM data and daily turnover).
  • Possible amendments or documentary updates by the issuers.

Quick FAQ

Do extensions anticipate a rejection?

No. They indicate that the SEC is taking all the available time for technical-legal analysis, without prejudicing the final outcome.

What does creation/redemption in-kind mean?

It is the exchange of ETF shares with the basket of underlying assets (for example BTC or ETH) instead of cash. It can promote tax efficiency and tracking, but requires stringent controls on custody and compliance.

Are the October 2025 dates final?

These are the new procedural deadlines. By these dates, the SEC can approve, reject, or initiate further steps provided by the regulations.

What steps remain for a possible approval?

Evaluation of market surveillance, custody, creation/redemption mechanisms, benchmark index, and transparency on costs and risks.

Sources and documents

  • SEC — SRO Rule Filings: overview of the proposed amendments to the listing rules of the US exchanges. Link: sec.gov/rules/sro.shtml.
  • SEC — EDGAR: search engine for filed documents (prospectus, trust, amendments). Link: sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.
  • BlackRock — iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT): issuer profile and fact sheet. Link: blackrock.com.
  • FinanceFeeds — postponement Truth Social: financefeeds.com.
  • The Block — postponement of Solana ETF: theblock.co.
  • CoinPedia — postponement of XRP ETF: coinpedia.org.

Note: the official proceeding numbers (e.g., SR-NYSEArca-2025-40 or SR-CboeBZX-2025-32) can be found through the SEC links provided above.

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares' Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF's vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF's door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF's, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social's Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares' Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF's worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF's omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een 'nee' kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 585,7+0,35%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004977-0,38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006713+0,91%
XRP
XRP$3,0138+1,18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021509-3,92%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
PANews2025/05/06 10:31

