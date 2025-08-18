eToro and Emirati-founded Sahab School Partner to Advance Financial Skills in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 18, 2025: eToro, the trading and investing platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sahab School, an Emirati-owned financial education institution based in Dubai, to integrate eToro as the official trading platform of the school’s academic curriculum through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Founded by Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Sahab School operates as a national centre of education focused on strengthening financial literacy, investment knowledge, and entrepreneurial thinking across both young people and adults. The institution provides certified programmes in Arabic that address key pillars of personal finance, including budgeting, saving, investing, and business fundamentals.

Through this collaboration, Sahab School will adopt eToro as an official tool for applied learning, giving students access to global financial markets in a secure, educational environment.

George Naddaf, Regional Manager, eToro MENA, remarked: “eToro is committed to empowering communities with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. Our partnership with Sahab School allows us to support financial education at a local level, bringing eToro into classrooms in the UAE. Together we’re helping people gain practical investment skills and make better financial decisions.”

Saif Yousif Al Naqbi is an established financial educator and investor with a background in banking and public service. He is also a Popular Investor on the eToro platform, where he currently holds over 7,000 copiers and more than USD 35 million in assets under copy.

“Sahab School has always been about giving back to the community and enabling people in the UAE to build real financial skills. This partnership with eToro, marks a step forward in our mission and provides learners with the tools to navigate rapidly evolving financial markets confidently,” said Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Founder and CEO of Sahab School.

Aligned with the UAE Vision 2031 strategy, this MoU aims to fuel the future economy by promoting lifelong learning for all generations. eToro and Sahab School bring global insights and local expertise to help UAE residents gain practical investment skills and build stronger financial futures.

The implementation of eToro’s platform within Sahab School’s academic framework will commence on 14 August 2025.

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

About Sahab School

Sahab School is a Dubai-based institution specialising in financial education for the youth and adults. The school aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve financial freedom and independence, and to inspire a generation of financially literate entrepreneurs. The centre offers specialised training in areas such as personal finance, investment tools (stocks, real estate, bonds, etc.), entrepreneurship, post-retirement planning, and self-development. Founded by Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Sahab School is committed to delivering high-quality, practical education to help learners make informed financial decisions.

Disclaimers

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include:

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Regulation and License Numbers

Middle East

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Registered Office and its principal place of business: Office 26 and 27, 25th floor, Al Sila Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

