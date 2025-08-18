eToro and Emirati-founded Sahab School Partner to Advance Financial Skills in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 18, 2025: eToro, the trading and investing platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sahab School, an Emirati-owned financial education institution based in Dubai, to integrate eToro as the official trading platform of the school’s academic curriculum through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). 

Founded by Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Sahab School operates as a national centre of education focused on strengthening financial literacy, investment knowledge, and entrepreneurial thinking across both young people and adults. The institution provides certified programmes in Arabic that address key pillars of personal finance, including budgeting, saving, investing, and business fundamentals.

Through this collaboration, Sahab School will adopt eToro as an official tool for applied learning, giving students access to global financial markets in a secure, educational environment.

George Naddaf, Regional Manager, eToro MENA, remarked: “eToro is committed to empowering communities with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. Our partnership with Sahab School allows us to support financial education at a local level, bringing eToro into classrooms in the UAE. Together we’re helping people gain practical investment skills and make better financial decisions.”

Saif Yousif Al Naqbi is an established financial educator and investor with a background in banking and public service. He is also a Popular Investor on the eToro platform, where he currently holds over 7,000 copiers and more than USD 35 million in assets under copy.

“Sahab School has always been about giving back to the community and enabling people in the UAE to build real financial skills. This partnership with eToro, marks a step forward in our mission and provides learners with the tools to navigate rapidly evolving financial markets confidently,” said Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Founder and CEO of Sahab School.

Aligned with the UAE Vision 2031 strategy, this MoU aims to fuel the future economy by promoting lifelong learning for all generations. eToro and Sahab School bring global insights and local expertise to help UAE residents gain practical investment skills and build stronger financial futures.

The implementation of eToro’s platform within Sahab School’s academic framework will commence on 14 August 2025. 

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

About Sahab School

Sahab School is a Dubai-based institution specialising in financial education for the youth and adults. The school aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve financial freedom and independence, and to inspire a generation of financially literate entrepreneurs. The centre offers specialised training in areas such as personal finance, investment tools (stocks, real estate, bonds, etc.), entrepreneurship, post-retirement planning, and self-development. Founded by Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Sahab School is committed to delivering high-quality, practical education to help learners make informed financial decisions.

