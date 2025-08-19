Greeks.Live: BTC trend diverges, focusing on the 112,000-130,000 range

PANews reported on August 19th that according to the Greeks.Live Chinese community's daily briefing, the market is divided on Bitcoin's (BTC) trend. Some traders believe that BTC is weak and may fall again, while others believe that long positions are nearing their end and expect a rebound.

The current market focus is on the $112,000-$130,000 range, with traders generally adopting a double-sell strategy to mitigate price fluctuations. Technical analysis shows that BTC remains within this range, with a potential correction to $125,000-$130,000. In options trading, a double-sell strategy is primarily employed in the $112,000-$120,000 range, awaiting a clear sell signal.