SingularityNET Launches MetaMo, an AGI Motivation System Framework

PANews reported on August 19th that SingularityNET released MetaMo, a unified formal framework for motivational systems for artificial general intelligence (AGI). Combining category theory, functional analysis, and topology, the framework supports open-ended agents capable of self-modifying and evolving their own goals and drives. MetaMo aims to guide the design of stable and adaptable AGI systems that can safely perform incremental self-improvement, serve as trustworthy collaborators in multi-agent communities, and achieve scalability through parallel sub-agents.

Officials said MetaMo will provide guidance for designing stable and adaptable AGI systems and demonstrate its conceptual application through online research assistant examples.