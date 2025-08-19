Top 3 Bull Run Future Dominators: Stellar, XRP & GMX Ready to Pump Hard

Coinstats
2025/08/19 19:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.494-3.85%
Waves
WAVES$1.3912+3.55%
SIX
SIX$0.02177-1.22%
Stellar
XLM$0.4036-1.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1314+0.15%
GMX
GMX$14.86-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.9874+0.07%
READY
READY$0.003234-4.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002849-10.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+4.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13765--%

Three cryptocurrencies are showing significant potential for rapid growth in the near future. Stellar, XRP, and GMX are primed to make waves in the market. These assets are poised to capture attention and could be on the brink of substantial gains. Discover what makes these coins stand out and why investors are keeping a close eye on them.

Stellar Analysis: Mixed Short-Term Decline, Six-Month Growth and Key Price Pivots

Stellar faced a decline of about 10.9% over the past month, along with a weekly drop of near 8.1%, countered by a robust six-month gain of approximately 26.2%. Price fluctuations marked this period, with a noticeable pullback in the short run against a longer-term upward momentum. Price movements have been volatile, reflecting near-term bearish pressure despite the coin’s healthier performance over half a year. This pattern shows that Stellar’s market behavior offers room for potential recovery even after short-term corrections, as seen in its oscillating trend on weekly and monthly intervals.

The current price ranges between $0.24 and $0.54, with immediate resistance at around $0.68 and solid support near $0.08. Price tests at these levels will be critical for determining near-term moves. Present indicators like an RSI at 47.36 and slightly negative momentum suggest that bears have some control, although the longer-term trend hints at underlying strength. Trading within these boundaries means looking for rebounds near support to target a breakout above resistance. A steady approach with tight risk management might work best until a clear trend is reestablished. Investors might consider buying on dips close to support while remaining cautious until a stronger directional signal emerges.

XRP Price Analysis: Past Momentum and Key Support & Resistance Levels

XRP experienced a decline of 12.66% over the last month while enjoying a rebound of 16.43% during the past six months. Price action that ranged between $2.23 and $3.74 reflects a period of volatility with traders testing various levels. A one-week drop of 6.41% indicates recent selling pressure, and technical indicators show bearish sentiment. Momentum tools recorded values such as -0.071 for the Awesome Oscillator and -0.304 for the momentum indicator. The RSI reading of 45.60 pointed to a balanced market with neither extreme bullishness nor oversold conditions. Price fluctuations during these periods have allowed market participants to evaluate both risk and opportunity in XRP’s movement.

XRP currently trades within a defined range, with support at $1.43 and resistance at $4.46. Bears hold a slight advantage as technical readings linger in the negative, but a clear trend has not yet emerged. The market reflects mixed signals from oscillators and moving averages. Traders might consider a strategy that involves buying near the lower support level if a reversal is confirmed, while a break above $4.46 could target the second resistance point near $5.97. In this range-bound environment, a sustained move above or below the key levels may indicate the start of a new trend, prompting traders to adapt their positions. Careful observation of market momentum and volume is essential for guiding entry and exit decisions.

GMX Price Insight: Mixed Performance Amid Key Levels

GMX recorded a short-term boost of roughly 10.70% over the past month alongside a challenging six-month decline of about 23.27%. Price action was a blend of modest uplift and long-term pressure, with a weekly drop near 16.57% highlighting the mix of optimism and caution among traders. The data reveals steady gains in the recent month, although a longer-term downward trend has tempered overall sentiment, marking it as a coin with volatile past behavior across different timeframes.

Current trading levels suggest a range-bound setup with bulls and bears in cautious balance. Prices are currently moving within a spread from $10.19 to $15.00, with defined support near $7.81 and resistance at $17.43. Technical indicators indicate the market is in a state of indecision, with indicators like the Awesome Oscillator at 0.98 and RSI at 50.81. Trading ideas focus on the range between support and resistance, with potential entries near $7.81 and exits close to $17.43. Traders are advised to keep positions nimble and prepare for varied scenarios within these key levels.

Conclusion

XLM, XRP, and GMX show strong potential for significant gains. These coins are positioned to attract substantial interest. As the market evolves, their unique features and growing adoption could drive impressive performance. Investors may keep an eye on these promising assets as they prepare for potential growth. With the right market conditions, XLM, XRP, and GMX could experience notable increases in value.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
DeFi
DEFI$0.00207+20.00%
Chainlink
LINK$24.5-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:00
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05159+6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-1.49%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0632-0.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$115,195.77-0.19%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+4.86%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001069+0.28%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58

Trending News

More

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!