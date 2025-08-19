Light Hits $100M ATH Amid Market Conditions, What To Know

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:05
Sidekick
K$0.2154+0.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.05136+5.72%
Capverse
CAP$0.06479-0.68%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.04%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.16%
Light
LIGHT$0.2435+77.99%
Aethir
ATH$0.03248-0.03%

Light is climbing. The token has smashed into nine figures, recording an ATH market cap over $100M. CoinMarketCap shows $LIGHT peaking at $120M just seven days after launch. Momentum is real, and it comes from one place, Heaven’s buyback engine.

$LIGHT by Heaven (@heavendex) did not ease into the market. It exploded. In its first week, the protocol spent $1.23M on buybacks, burning 1.85% of the supply in only four days.

Heaven is designed as an AMM and a launchpad on Solana. Its model is simple: 100% of revenue goes into buybacks and burns. Every dollar of fees returns to the market as demand for LIGHT. That’s the reflexive loop traders call “the flywheel.”

Heaven’s LIGHT Price Data

At today’s pace, Heaven’s buybacks add a daily +63% impact to LIGHT’s price. The number is not random. It comes from AMM math.

AMMs run on a constant product formula:

x · y = k

where:

x = USDC in the pool

y = LIGHT in the pool

k = invariant constant

Price is p = x / y.

When USDC enters to buy LIGHT, x rises, y falls. Ratio shifts. Price jumps.

Example: 100 USDC and 100 LIGHT means price = $1. If someone buys 10 LIGHT, the pool adjusts, ratio changes, and price goes higher. Small pool? Bigger effect.

Heaven raised $23.6M with one thesis: all revenue funds token buybacks. But only 5% of the raise seeded initial liquidity.

That thin pool magnifies the loop. Less liquidity means each buyback shifts price more sharply. More liquidity would dampen the effect. Community charts show this clearly, the smaller the pool, the steeper the price impact.

Revenue is pouring in. In the last three days, Heaven generated $864K in fees. That’s about $288K per day.

All of it cycles back into buybacks. That keeps constant pressure on price. With thin liquidity, every recycle compounds.

Current pool size: $1.96M. That’s 7.6M LIGHT paired with 980K USDC. In that depth, a single $275K buyback moves price from $0.13 to $0.21. A 63% jump.

The AMM math makes this visible. The pool has just under $1M USDC. Pull $275K out, and price reacts violently.

Possible Future Projections

Extend this cycle over a week and the compounding gets extreme. Models show price could reach $1.14, a 774% increase in just seven days of buybacks.

That’s the reflexive power of Heaven’s design. Revenue → buyback → burn → higher price → more attention → more revenue. The flywheel feeds itself.

Thin liquidity cuts both ways. The same pool that jumps on a $275K buy also crashes on a $275K sell. Presale holders or whales unloading can push LIGHT down with equal force.

The model assumes revenue and buybacks outweigh selling. That works in bull cycles. In weak markets, the effect is riskier.

Still, Heaven is building toward stability. Future initiatives like Stargate integration may deepen liquidity and broaden access. Stronger pools would reduce volatility, giving the buyback engine room to work without wild swings.

Traders are watching a few key signals:

  •  Revenue cadence. Sustained daily fees keep the loop running.
  •  Liquidity depth. More USDC means steadier price moves.
  •  Large wallets. Presale supply can destabilize thin pools.
  •  Transparency. Clear buyback and burn reporting keeps trust.

For now, LIGHT is holding narrative momentum. CoinMarketCap data confirms the $120M cap hit in its opening week. The flywheel is visible onchain, and traders are following every move.

Heaven built a simple machine. Every dollar earned buys LIGHT. Every buy burns supply. Every burn pressures price higher.

It is reflexivity in pure form. Thin liquidity magnifies both sides, the reward and the risk. In its first week, LIGHT shows what that design can do: a $120M cap, rapid burns, and an ATH reached against shaky market conditions.

If revenue holds and liquidity expands, the flywheel has room to run. For now, it’s already one of Solana’s standout stories.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/light-hits-100m-ath-amid-market-conditions-what-to-know/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
DeFi
DEFI$0.00207+20.00%
Chainlink
LINK$24.5-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:00
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05159+6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-1.49%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0632-0.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$115,195.77-0.19%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+4.86%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001069+0.28%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58

Trending News

More

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!