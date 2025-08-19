Are Pepe and Dogecoin Prices Sliding Because Everyone Is Flocking To 2025’s Most Viral Meme Coin?

2025/08/19 19:40
Meme coin mainstays Dogecoin and PEPE have had epic runs that saw them blow up in market cap and dominate the memecoin meta. But fast forward to today, and it’s clear that both big-cap memes are spent forces. Dogecoin price action struggles to hold momentum, while PEPE—once the darling of degens—is now facing liquidity drain as whales rotate profits out. They remain icons in the meme coin market, but their parabolic days are well and truly over.  

Instead, the smart money is flowing into newly-launched crypto presale sensation Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution wrapped up in meme coin branding that retail will find irresistible. Fusing viral meme culture with scalable blockchain infrastructure and available at just $0.0044, LBRETT is being tipped as 2025’s most viral meme coin across the cryptosphere.

Layer Brett crypto presale drawing major liquidity

Unlike PEPE and Dogecoin, Layer Brett isn’t built on meme pumps and hype. LBRETT is a robust, fully functionally Ethereum Layer 2 scalability platform offering fast, low-fee transactions on Ethereum, while remaining tethered firmly to its unmatched security and booming narrative.

Beyond its core utility, LBRETT offers crypto staking with sky-high APYs of up to 20,000%+ for early entrants, built-in Web3 integration, NFT staking, and gamified rewards, as well as a fixed 10 billion token supply with transparent tokenomics and zero gimmicks—something that PEPE and Dogecoin can never offer in a million years.

Why PEPE and Dogecoin price action can’t keep up

The reality: Dogecoin is iconic, but it’s tech-stagnant. Even Elon-fueled rallies now fade quickly. PEPE had its breakout in 2024, but insiders admit it’s turned into a legacy meme coin with weak fundamentals. In both cases, both meme coins’ upside are capped by their bloated valuations.

Layer Brett flips the script with its early presale access, exponential staking yields, and attractive meme coin branding paired with Ethereum Layer 2 utility, it offers the same cultural virality and hook—but with scalable mechanics that traditional meme plays lack. Let’s face it: DOGE and PEPE’s days as parabolic gainers are long gone. The smart play is firmly on the Layer Brett crypto presale.

Why traders call LBRETT the next 100x meme coin

Liquidity is smart—it chases parabolic growth upside. Right now, every crypto presale ranking shows Layer Brett climbing as one of the best meme coins to buy. Analysts call it a “next big crypto” with a fraction of the market cap of PEPE or Dogecoin, meaning exponential upside is still intact. And with staking, NFT tie-ins, and community contests—including a $1 million giveaway—the project has both degen incentives and institutional-grade scalability.

Layer Brett vs. PEPE and DOGE: The final word

The Dogecoin price and PEPE may keep grinding and may wow onlookers with up to 2x to 5x gains, but investors looking for 100x potential by buying into either will be sorely disappointed. No crypto bull run crowns the same kings twice. That’s why Layer Brett is drawing all the attention, with entry prices still available at just $0.0044. 

Given its memetic power and Ethereum Layer 2 fundamentals, it’s easy to see why LBRETT is being tipped as the next big thing in 2025.

Don’t chase stale rallies. Get in early on a project where meme meets mechanism and where the next 100x meme coin could be born.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
DeFi
DEFI$0.00207+20.00%
Chainlink
LINK$24.5-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:00
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05159+6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-1.49%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0632-0.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$115,195.77-0.19%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+4.86%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001069+0.28%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58

