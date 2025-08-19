PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025’s Hottest Gem

Coindoo
2025/08/19 19:36
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00067+3.06%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001075-0.27%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883+0.15%

Despite the SEC’s recent delay in moving final deadlines to October 2025, interest levels have not cooled for Solana’s spot ETF decision. In fact, it has sharpened focus on where investors would direct capital next. The recently awakened PEPE has had many of the analysts calling attention to a fast-growing altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE, which they believe could provide outsized upside if the rotation into altcoins picks up steam.

Solana (SOL) — Decision window, not approval

The market continues to see the delay as procedural, not terminal. According to Bloomberg ETF analysts, the odds of approval are very high, as also seen in prediction markets.  Assuming success, external estimates consider Solana ETPs could quickly gain billions in the first year, a scale that would matter for flows across the altcoin complex. The key takeaway is simple–no approval has happened yet, October remains the key date.

PEPE — Liquidity magnet in a sentiment upswing

Heavy trading volumes and a fast-changing sentiment have kept PEPE in the conversation. In recent sessions, the token traded towards the lower end of its monthly range. However, volumes above six hundred million dollars in twenty-four hours suggest that speculative energy is alive and well. During periods of rotation, meme coins tend to act as high-beta vehicles, which is why PEPE keeps grabbing attention whenever the appetite for risk improves.

MAGACOIN FINANCE — The presale on Investors’ watchlists

PEPE headlines and the Solana ETF decision window dominate the news cycle, but analysts say the real gem is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Forecasts of 16,000% ROI make it the hottest hidden altcoin opportunity of 2025. MAGACOIN FINANCE’s narrative is riding three currents at once, early-stage positioning, strong community momentum, and visible whale interest that has tightened available allocations.

As the October ETF deadline approaches and traders position for potential altseason follow-through, MAGACOIN FINANCE is appearing more often on watchlists that balance high upside with clear scarcity dynamics. Early access remains competitive, and this is part of what is driving the urgency among MAGACOIN FINANCE presale participants.

Bottom line

The SEC has not yet approved a Solana ETF, but the timing for a decision is approaching. There is speculation on large inflows as crypto positioning shifts. PEPE is snatching fast money as sentiment improves, while MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming the stealth presale that many are now tracking for 2025. For those investors seeking exposure to a high-potential altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE is the ideal choice.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025’s Hottest Gem appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0.01167+0.86%
U
U$0.021+0.47%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08977+21.62%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004928-1.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0102+1.04%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024245+19.91%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,407.66+0.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004928-1.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006809+3.44%
XRP
XRP$3.0102+1.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021524+2.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

PANews reported on August 19th that Tether, the world's largest digital asset company, announced the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor, responsible for digital assets and US market strategy.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005391-12.56%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017153-10.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 18:28

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure