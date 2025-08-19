Another Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Hits The Jackpot, Banking $371,000 Reward ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Ding ding ding — we have a winner!

A solo Bitcoin miner beat substantial odds to solve a whole block and take home the full subsidy and transaction fee reward on Sunday.

The unknown miner processed Bitcoin block 910,440. The block contained 4,928 transactions, and the miner received a payout of 3.125 BTC, as well as 0.012 BTC in fees. That’s a more than $371,000 payday based on Bitcoin’s price at the time.

The lucky winner was identified as using Solo CK, a non-profit service that allows Bitcoin miners to attempt to mine solo blocks. By using Solo CK, the miner paid a fee but bypassed the overhead required to operate a high-end Bitcoin mining rig.

Mining the apex cryptocurrency has become increasingly hard due to the gradual increase in network difficulty and the volatility of BTC’s price. Miners often have to sell coins to settle operational costs.

With Bitcoin’s hashrate being dominated by enormous industrial-scale mining operations, the chances of a solo miner successfully solving a block are extremely low.

At press time, the difficulty of the Bitcoin network stood at 129 trillion and was hovering near all-time highs, CryptoQuant data shows. Notably, the difficulty, which is constantly adjusting, has only steadily increased over time.

Yet, with efficient hardware, even smaller players can claim the same block rewards in rare instances.

This year, several solo miners with smaller setups have beaten the odds and validated block rewards on their own. One successfully solved a block in February, while another bagged $326,000 on June 6. On July 27, another solo miner was able to score a block alone in July, pocketing a sweet reward of $349,000.

The latest win comes as Bitcoin has fallen more than 7% slumping below the $115,000 mark, since hitting its all-time high of over $124,000 earlier this month.